Canada announces the grand opening of new homes in Gibsons and funding for homes in Sechelt

GIBSONS, BC, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, alongside the Province of British Columbia, the Town of Gibsons and the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society celebrated the opening of 33 new homes for people with middle incomes, including health care workers, early childhood educators and tradespeople in Gibsons. This is phase two of a development that has added more than 70 new homes to the community. The federal government has provided more than $12 million through the Affordable Housing Fund for both phases of the project.

The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Province of British Columbia also announced $1.2 million in funding through the Canada-BC Bilateral Agreement in support of 94 affordable homes for seniors living in Sechelt. The homes are designed to be affordable for seniors with low to moderate incomes. Sunshine Coast Lions Housing Society will operate the new homes.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our communities are stronger when the people who live and work in them can afford to put down roots. Shaw Place will provide much-needed rental homes, childcare spaces and create new opportunities for people and families to stay in the community they call home. Projects like this show what is possible when partners come together with a shared goal of building more housing and stronger communities." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast- Sea to Sky Country on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Strong communities depend on people being able to live where they work raise their families and stay connected to the places they call home, These new homes on the Sunshine Coast will help seniors age in place, give people more rental options and create housing opportunities for First Nations families. By partnering with local governments, First Nations and community organisations, we're delivering the homes people need and building a stronger future for communities along the Coast." –Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"The Sunshine Coast is growing, and that growth needs to be supported with housing that works for residents. By increasing housing options for seniors, families and First Nation members, these projects will help meet local needs and support our vibrant, resilient communities right here on the Sunshine Coast. - Randene Neill, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast

"This is another important milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure more people in Gibsons have access to safe, affordable housing. This achievement reflects what can happen when local government, community organizations, and senior levels of government come together with a shared commitment to our community. We are proud to support housing that helps local workers, families, seniors, and residents remain part of the community they love." – Silas White, Mayor, Town of Gibsons

"Housing for seniors and for workers are vital for sustaining Sechelt's wonderful lifestyle in the future. We really look forward to the day when residents can move into this latest addition to the Greenecourt complex. These apartments offer seniors safe and affordable places to live and will help them continue to live independently." – John Henderson, Mayor of District of Sechelt

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2026 the federal government has committed $82.28 billion to support the creation of over 199,000 units and the repair of over 344,200 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Funding for 5803 Medusa St, Sechelt includes: $1.2 million in combined funding through the Canada-BC Bilateral Agreement under the British Columbia Priorities Housing Initiative $10.6 million from the Province through the British Columbia Community Housing Fund, as well as a $5.5 million through a cost pressure grant and $675,000 in annual operating funding $630,00 from the District of Sechelt in waived development cost charges $200,000 from the Sunshine Coast Lions Housing Society

Funding provided for O'Shea Place 917 O'Shea Road includes: $9.6 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $4.2 million from the Province, through BC Builds at BC Housing in grand funding $615,000 in municipal development cost waivers from the Town of Gibsons The Town of Gibsons provided the land to the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society, leased at nominal value



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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To learn how B.C. is working to deliver more homes for people, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/homesforpeople

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]