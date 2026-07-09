Canada announces funding for seniors' homes in Airdrie

AIRDRIE, AB, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, announced federal funding of $8.3 million through the Affordable Housing Fund for new homes for seniors in Airdrie. Located at 52 East Lake Avenue NE, Abrio Place provides 93 homes for seniors. Residents live independently while on-site care services are provided, such as 24-hour emergency monitoring. Residents have access social and leisure activities, community gardens, outdoor patio, a lounge room with games, a craft room, an exercise room, a library and more. The conversion from a hotel was completed in 2024 and residents have moved into their homes. The project is owned and operated by the Rocky View Foundation.

Also announced today is $2.5 million in federal funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative for East Lake Apartments at 830 East Lake Boulevard NE. This hotel conversion has brought 38 affordable homes for people at risk of homelessness, newcomers, people with physical disabilities, seniors, women and women and children fleeing violence, young adults and people experiencing addiction. Residents are provided free access to the recreation center and other City services through the Airdrie Participant Support Program. Airdrie Housing Limited owns and operates the project.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Heather Spearman, Mayor of the City of Airdrie and Board Chair of Airdrie Housing Limited and Chris Rowe, Chief Administrative Officer of the Rocky View Foundation.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Building Canada strong means making sure every community, including Lethbridge, has housing that works, and the housing it needs. This investment helps seniors stay in the neighbourhoods they call home, and it keeps our existing housing in good repair so it lasts.That's how we build stability for Canadians today and for the years ahead." – The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development

"This is exactly what the Affordable Housing Partnership Program is designed to do. In Airdrie, that means creating more housing options for Albertans and supporting the communities they call home. These homes will help seniors stay connected to their community and provide affordable housing for people who need it most." – The Honourable Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Housing

"The contribution from the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta and Rocky View Foundation is much more than funding for tangible buildings. It is an investment in people and community. It provides stability for individuals facing housing challenges, peace of mind for seniors, support for vulnerable residents and hope for families working to build a better future. The true measure of this investment will be the lives it changes, the stability it creates and the feeling of a safe home it provides for years to come." – Heather Spearman, Mayor of the City of Airdrie and Board Chair of Airdrie Housing Limited

"Abrio Place has become an important part of the affordable seniors housing continuum in Airdrie and the surrounding region. Through the combined support of CMHC's Affordable Housing Fund, the Province of Alberta, and the City of Airdrie, we were able to convert a former hotel into 93 lodge units where seniors can access safe, affordable housing, meals, supports, and community. We are deeply grateful for these partnerships and for the shared commitment to seniors that helped bring Abrio to life." – Chris Rowe CAO of Rocky View Foundation.

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2026 the federal government has committed $82.28 billion to support the creation of over 199,000 units and the repair of over 344,200 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provided funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

was delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provided funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. Alberta's Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) brings together partners from public, private and non-profit organizations to provide more affordable housing where it is needed most. Alberta's government launched AHPP in 2022. In total, more than $710 million has been committed to building affordable housing in Alberta through AHPP.

Funding provided for the Abrio Place is as follows: $8.3 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund $4.0 million from the Government of Alberta $1.4 million from the Rocky View Foundation

Funding provided for East Lake Apartments is as follows: $2.5 million from the federal government through the Rapid Housing Initiative $1.4 million in joint funding from the Alberta Housing Partnership Program through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (previously announced) $3.6 million loan from the City of Airdrie to Airdrie Housing Limited



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]