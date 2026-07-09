Canada Announces the Grand Opening of More Affordable Homes in Toronto

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the Government of Canada, together with the City of Toronto, celebrated the grand opening of 50 Torbolton, a Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) project that transformed a long-empty residential property into much-needed affordable housing.

The project involved the renewal of a shuttered two-storey residential building that has been empty for more than a decade due to persistent basement flooding and water infiltration issues. With seventeen three-bedroom units, these homes are a lifeline for families in Toronto. A portion of these homes will be dedicated to families with neurodivergent children on the autism spectrum, with onsite services and support for both children and their families.

The project includes a comprehensive upgrade of the building envelope, full replacement of mechanical and electrical systems, and remediation and stabilization of ongoing water penetration issues. When it reopens, the community will be Passive House certified, meeting the highest standards of energy efficiency, and it will be Net-Zero, producing its own electricity with roof-mounted solar panels. By restoring these much-needed affordable housing units, the project contributes to addressing Toronto's housing shortage while advancing sustainability goals through significant reductions in energy consumption and carbon emissions and improved occupant comfort.

The repair of these homes was made possible through an agreement between the Government of Canada and the City of Toronto to fund TCHC's capital repair budget. This agreement has helped preserve Canada's largest portfolio of affordable housing, ensuring it remains safe, sustainable, and accessible for residents.

The revitalization of 50 Torbolton is a strong example of what can be achieved when local housing providers and the federal government work together. By leveraging federal funding to retrofit previously shuttered homes, we have been able to create new housing opportunities for families who might not otherwise have had access to affordable housing.

Construction has now been completed, and residents are expected to begin moving into their new homes in August 2026.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour) and Member of Parliament for Etobicoke North, Amber Morley, Deputy Mayor for Etobicoke and City Councillor for Ward 3 (Etobicoke–Lakeshore), and Vincent Crisanti, Councillor for Ward 1 (Etobicoke North).

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The transformation of 50 Torbolton from a building that for over a decade has stood empty into new affordable homes is a great example of how we are working with partners to create more affordable housing and create stronger, more connected communities. Through investments in affordable housing, we are helping more Toronto residents find a home they can afford." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Today's announcement will help residents in Etobicoke and across Toronto connect more easily to jobs, homes, and the services they rely on. It will create thousands of jobs and build the infrastructure Toronto will rely on for decades to come." – The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour) and Member of Parliament for Etobicoke North

"The renewal of 50 Torbolton Drive shows what is possible when all partners work together to protect and improve the homes that residents rely on. I want to recognize the Government of Canada and Toronto Community Housing, as well as all partners who helped bring these homes back into service and make them more accessible and inclusive. Together, we are helping build a safe, affordable and caring city for everyone." – Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

"The Government of Canada is an essential supporter of public housing infrastructure in Toronto. Since 2019, the National Housing Strategy has enabled the City of Toronto and TCHC to lift thousands of publicly owned homes out of a state of critical disrepair. 50 Torbolton Drive is a prime example of how TCHC can protect affordable housing and integrate with healthcare partners to create the conditions for healthier, more stable communities, which all residents of Toronto benefit from." - Sean Baird, President & CEO of Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy, launched in 2017, represents a historic federal investment in housing. To date, $82.28 billion of the $115+ billion plan have been committed to support the creation, repair and acquisition of more than 344,000 housing units.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed.

The 50 Torbolton project is part of Toronto Community Housing Corporation's (TCHC) repair and renewal portfolio funded through the National Housing Strategy. Under an agreement announced by the Prime Minister on 2019, the Government of Canada committed $1.34 billion in loans and grants to support the repair and revitalization of TCHC housing from 2019 to 2027.

The Government of Canada, through the National Housing Strategy, entered into an agreement with Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) that was announced on April 5, 2019. Under this agreement, the federal government committed $1.34 billion in loans and grants between 2019 and 2027, representing the largest federal investment in repairing and renewing social housing in Canadian history.

Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected], Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]