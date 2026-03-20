KEMPTVILLE, ON, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Municipality of North Grenville announced over $24 million in funding to help build 60 secure, rental homes for seniors, veterans, and other vulnerable people in Kemptville. The project revitalizes an existing building on the Kemptville Campus, and will include shared spaces like a meeting room, kitchen, and flexible areas to help bring people together. Each floor will also have seating areas to encourage socializing and interaction.

The announcement was made by Bruce Fanjoy, Member of Parliament for Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Nancy Peckford, Mayor of the Municipality of North Grenville.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing needs. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for some of the most vulnerable residents of Kemptville. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The renovation of Bell Hall will make a real difference for people here in Kemptville. With every project like this one, we're getting closer to the country we want, one where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home." – Bruce Fanjoy, Member of Parliament for Carleton

"Access to safe, affordable housing is one of the most pressing challenges facing residents in North Grenville and communities across Canada. Thanks to this significant federal investment, the Bell Hall project will deliver 60 new affordable homes for seniors, veterans, and other residents who need stable housing close to services and supports. By repurposing an existing building on the Kemptville Campus, we are creating a vibrant, inclusive community hub while making every public dollar go further for the people we serve." – Nancy Peckford, Mayor of the Municipality of North Grenville

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed.

The Housing Accelerator Fund helps local governments across Canada cut red tape to build more homes faster. It drives innovation, incentivizes updates to planning systems and removes barriers to encourage local initiatives that create more housing options.

North Grenville proposed an ambitious Housing Action Plan which included reviewing municipal lands for potential reuse as housing and mixed-use communities. Kemptville College was the first municipal land reviewed as part of this of this HAF initiative.

Funding provided for 15 Campus Drive is as follows: $24 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $4.75 million from the Municipality of North Grenville



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations : Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]