Ministers sign memorandum of understanding on strengthening digital public service infrastructure and highlight call for expression of interest on quantum demonstrators

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, on the margins of the G7 Industry, Digital and Technology Ministers' Meeting in Montréal, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, met with the Right Honourable Ian Murray, the Minister of State for Digital Government and Data for the United Kingdom (UK). The two ministers discussed key areas of collaboration for the two countries, including commercial digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence safety and data policy.

Minister Solomon and Minister Murray also reinforced Canada and the UK's joint commitment to develop secure transatlantic communications based on quantum technologies--allowing national systems to connect and lay the groundwork to create a truly global, next-generation network--and to support innovation in critical digital infrastructure.

In support of this bilateral collaboration and the implementation of Canada's National Quantum Strategy, the Canadian Space Agency invited eligible respondents to submit an expression of interest for projects that will contribute to build preparedness for an in-orbit quantum communications demonstration until December 12, 2025.

The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in the Field of Digital Government and the Digital Economy. This MOU follows the commitments made in June by the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Right Honourable Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, which highlighted digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence safety and secure communications as key areas of collaboration between the two countries.

Canada and the UK will continue their collaboration to promote innovative research, support job creation, develop world-renowned talent and encourage responsible AI adoption to reinforce economic and technological growth worldwide, as well as continue to collaborate on AI safety and security through their respective AI safety and security institutes.

Quotes

"Digital transformation is helping to build a stronger economy and deliver better services for everyone. Canada is committed to working closely with the United Kingdom as we advance our digital strategies, embrace innovation and ensure technology is adopted safely and responsibly--so every Canadian can benefit from the opportunities of a modern, connected economy."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"The UK and Canada share a close partnership--particularly when it comes to science, innovation and technology. My visit this week is all about ensuring those bonds deliver for hard-working people--from Calgary to Cowdenbeath and Winnipeg to Winchester. As we continue to work shoulder to shoulder, there's no limit to the benefits and opportunities we can unlock as we harness the potential of emerging technologies."

– The Right Honourable Ian Murray, Minister of State (Minister for Creative Industries, Media and Arts) and Minister of State (Minister for Digital Government and Data)

