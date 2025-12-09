News provided byInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Dec 09, 2025, 16:46 ET
Ministers sign memorandum of understanding on strengthening digital public service infrastructure and highlight call for expression of interest on quantum demonstrators
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, on the margins of the G7 Industry, Digital and Technology Ministers' Meeting in Montréal, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, met with the Right Honourable Ian Murray, the Minister of State for Digital Government and Data for the United Kingdom (UK). The two ministers discussed key areas of collaboration for the two countries, including commercial digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence safety and data policy.
Minister Solomon and Minister Murray also reinforced Canada and the UK's joint commitment to develop secure transatlantic communications based on quantum technologies--allowing national systems to connect and lay the groundwork to create a truly global, next-generation network--and to support innovation in critical digital infrastructure.
In support of this bilateral collaboration and the implementation of Canada's National Quantum Strategy, the Canadian Space Agency invited eligible respondents to submit an expression of interest for projects that will contribute to build preparedness for an in-orbit quantum communications demonstration until December 12, 2025.
The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in the Field of Digital Government and the Digital Economy. This MOU follows the commitments made in June by the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Right Honourable Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, which highlighted digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence safety and secure communications as key areas of collaboration between the two countries.
Canada and the UK will continue their collaboration to promote innovative research, support job creation, develop world-renowned talent and encourage responsible AI adoption to reinforce economic and technological growth worldwide, as well as continue to collaborate on AI safety and security through their respective AI safety and security institutes.
Quotes
"Digital transformation is helping to build a stronger economy and deliver better services for everyone. Canada is committed to working closely with the United Kingdom as we advance our digital strategies, embrace innovation and ensure technology is adopted safely and responsibly--so every Canadian can benefit from the opportunities of a modern, connected economy."
– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
"The UK and Canada share a close partnership--particularly when it comes to science, innovation and technology. My visit this week is all about ensuring those bonds deliver for hard-working people--from Calgary to Cowdenbeath and Winnipeg to Winchester. As we continue to work shoulder to shoulder, there's no limit to the benefits and opportunities we can unlock as we harness the potential of emerging technologies."
– The Right Honourable Ian Murray, Minister of State (Minister for Creative Industries, Media and Arts) and Minister of State (Minister for Digital Government and Data)
Quick facts
- Canada was the first country in the world to introduce a national AI strategy. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has announced over $4.4 billion to support AI and digital research infrastructure, including major investments to scale up AI compute infrastructure, support AI adoption programs and launch an AI safety institute.
- The Government of Canada is supporting the responsible development and adoption of AI across the Canadian economy through a suite of measures--including the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the launch of the Canadian AI Safety Institute.
- As part of this policy suite, the government has also launched the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, the Implementation guide for managers of artificial intelligence systems and the Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence.
- In August 2025, the federal government signed a memorandum of understanding with Cohere Inc. to explore opportunities to deploy AI technologies across the Government of Canada in order to enhance operations within the public service and build out Canada's commercial capabilities in using and exporting AI.
Related products
- Call for Expression of Interest (EOI) – Quantum Communications and Networking Demonstrator
- Joint statement by Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer
Associated links
- Joint ministerial statement between Canada and the UK on advancing artificial intelligence safety
- Canada-United Kingdom relations
Stay connected
Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For easy access to government programs for businesses, download the Canada Business app.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
Share this article