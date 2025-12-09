Canada will invest $1.7 billion to attract top global talent

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, accompanied by Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, announced $1.7 billion to launch the Canada Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative, a suite of programs that will attract leading international researchers to Canada, as outlined in Budget 2025.

This initiative represents one of the largest recruitment programs of its kind globally, uniquely designed for exceptional speed and flexibility in securing top research talent. These features will ensure Canada remains at the forefront of scientific innovation.

Through this initiative, the Government of Canada will invest up to $1.7 billion over 12 years to attract and support more than 1,000 leading international and expatriate researchers, including Francophone researchers. Recruitment will target individuals who are advancing world-leading research in critical fields that will deliver direct economic, societal and health benefits for Canadians.

This initiative has four streams:

The Canada Impact+ Research Chairs program offers $1 billion over 12 years to support institutions in attracting world-leading researchers. New chairs and their teams will advance transformational research projects that can be applied and/or commercialized by connecting with receptors in industry, government and society, while also developing the next generation of highly qualified personnel. Importantly, the program funds both researcher salaries and supporting infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive support for recruited researchers.

offers $1 billion over 12 years to support institutions in attracting world-leading researchers. New chairs and their teams will advance transformational research projects that can be applied and/or commercialized by connecting with receptors in industry, government and society, while also developing the next generation of highly qualified personnel. Importantly, the program funds both researcher salaries and supporting infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive support for recruited researchers. $120 million over 12 years is being provided for institutions to attract international early career researchers (ECRs) through the Canada Impact+ Emerging Leaders program . This program will add more global talent to the Canadian research ecosystem, bringing in fresh ideas, diverse perspectives and significant potential.

. This program will add more global talent to the Canadian research ecosystem, bringing in fresh ideas, diverse perspectives and significant potential. Another $400 million will be used to create the Canada Impact+ Research Infrastructure Fund over six years to establish a complementary stream of research infrastructure support to ensure the recruited research chairs and ECRs have the world-class facilities they need to achieve their research goals.

over six years to establish a complementary stream of research infrastructure support to ensure the recruited research chairs and ECRs have the world-class facilities they need to achieve their research goals. The Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards will invest $133.6 million over three years to enable top international doctoral students and post-doctoral researchers to relocate to Canada.

Canada's research community is already home to exceptional talent. By leading major research teams, these chairs will work alongside Canadian experts, creating new opportunities for collaboration and discovery and contributing to addressing key economic, environmental and societal challenges and opportunities at this critical time for our country.

In an era of intense global competition and rapid technological change, Canada is committed to fostering excellence in its research ecosystem.

By attracting world-leading talent, Canada aims to drive innovation, strengthen strategic industries and safeguard its long-term economic security and competitiveness.

The urgency is clear, and Canada faces a historic opportunity to attract world-leading researchers at a pivotal time for global innovation. Canada welcomes global research talent--and with world-class facilities, strong funding programs and a welcoming research environment, it is already a premier destination for international researchers.

Recruiting top researchers from around the world will complement Canada's existing research excellence and commitment to diversity to help build Canada into a leading hub for science and innovation, driving the economy and supporting the health and well-being of people living in Canada through breakthrough discoveries and new technologies.

"As other countries constrain academic freedoms and undermine cutting-edge research, Canada is investing in--and doubling down on--science. By attracting the top minds from around the world to work alongside exceptional Canadian researchers, the Government of Canada is building the kind of scientific and academic powerhouse that drives the strongest economy in the G7. Today's investment is about securing Canada's place at the forefront of discovery and innovation and leveraging our strength in science to support our future well-being and prosperity for generations to come."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Better health care begins with better research. And in Canada, we believe in science. We value our scientists. These investments will attract the best and brightest in the world, including Francophone researchers. This is the exact talent we need to drive better health care outcomes for Canadians and grow the Canadian economy."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"When we create the conditions for researchers to thrive, we build stronger institutions for Canada to lead across generations. Today's investment is about attracting talent and protecting Canada's position as a global leader in innovation. Whether it's clean technology or medical research, we are empowering Canadian excellence that will benefit us all."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Our government has chosen science and believes in science. It has chosen to tackle some of Canada's biggest challenges with this world-leading investment. The Canada Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative will attract the world's leading and most promising researchers, whose work will bring direct economic, societal and health benefits for Canadians."

– Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

