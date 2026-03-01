TORONTO, March 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Government of the Northwest Territories have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Regulatory Coordination that strengthens collaboration and alignment in their respective regulatory roles in the Northwest Territories, in partnership with Indigenous governments and organizations.

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, and the Honourable Jay Macdonald, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of the Northwest Territories, in the presence of Northwest Territories Premier, R.J. Simpson, signed the MOU during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto.

Under the agreement, the two Departments reaffirm their commitment to working together and with Indigenous governments, organizations, co–management boards, and other federal and territorial Departments and agencies to improve the clarity, predictability, and efficiency in impact assessment and regulatory processes.

Subject to ongoing discussions with partners, key areas of collaboration include:

Working with Indigenous governments and co–management boards to strengthen clarity and consistency in legislation, regulations, guidelines, and policies in areas of shared jurisdiction;

Working with other federal and territorial Departments and agencies to strengthen clarity and consistency in guidelines and policies in areas of federal and/or territorial jurisdiction;

Exploring opportunities to align federal and territorial funding mechanisms to support the meaningful participation of Indigenous Peoples and Northerners in impact assessment and regulatory processes.

The new MOU builds on the foundations of resource co-management in the Northwest Territories and reinforces both Departments' commitment to working together in a manner that respects the jurisdictions, authorities, and processes set out in modern treaties.

Quotes

"This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to strong, effective, and respectful regulatory systems in the Northwest Territories. By working more closely with the Government of the Northwest Territories, and in partnership with Indigenous governments and organizations, we are strengthening co–management and supporting sustainable development that respects Indigenous rights and benefits Northerners and Canadians."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"This MOU reflects our shared commitment to making the Northwest Territories' regulatory system stronger, more coordinated, and more predictable, all while respecting Indigenous rights and ensuring rigorous environmental oversight. By working more closely with Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, we are improving alignment, reducing duplication, and supporting the partners who play a central role in these processes. This agreement is a practical step toward responsible development that delivers long-term benefits for Northerners."

The Honourable R.J. Simpson

Premier, Government of the Northwest Territories

"Strengthening regulatory coordination is an essential part to advance the Northwest Territories' economic, environmental, and infrastructure priorities. This Memorandum of Understanding shows our shared commitment with Canada and Indigenous governments to clear, efficient, and collaborative regulatory processes. It is by working together through our co-management systems that we are responsibly supporting sustainable development, improving predictability for proponents, and ensuring that decisions continue to reflect northern values and respect Indigenous rights."

The Honourable Jay Macdonald,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of the Northwest Territories

""The Northwest Territories' regulatory system is built on Modern Treaties and shared decision-making with Indigenous governments. Through this MOU, we will work together to make regulatory processes clearer and more predictable, while protecting Indigenous rights and the environment."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

Regulatory systems in the Northwest Territories are founded in modern treaties, and co–management boards comprised of members nominated or appointed by Indigenous governments, Canada, and the GNWT lead impact assessment, water licensing, and land use permitting processes.

This Memorandum of Understanding reaffirms both governments' commitment to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and to making sure that federal and territorial actions uphold -- and do not infringe upon -- the Aboriginal and treaty rights protected under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.

