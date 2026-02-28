YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Rebecca Alty, joined the North Slave Métis Alliance (NSMA) to celebrate an important milestone in reconciliation, with the Government of Canada's recognition that the NSMA has Aboriginal rights as affirmed under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.

Recognizing rights is the foundation of lasting, meaningful reconciliation. It creates the conditions for clear and constructive communication, respectful partnerships, and real progress and prosperity.

With this milestone, Canada and the NSMA can now engage in collaborative dialogue to clarify how these rights are implemented and exercised going forward. This work will further strengthen the relationship as both parties work to build shared understanding and develop practical approaches to achieve our common goals.

As we continue to work with Indigenous groups in the Northwest Territories where there are overlapping interests, the Government of Canada will continue to honour its obligations under the Duty to Consult, as well as commitments under existing Treaties and self-government agreements.

Quotes

"This recognition affirms the historic and ongoing presence of the North Slave Métis on our traditional territories and strengthens our ability to govern in accordance with our laws, traditions, and practices. We look forward to working collaboratively with Canada and the Government of the Northwest Territories to implement an agreement in a manner that reflects NSMA's priorities and values."

Marc Whitford

President, North Slave Métis Alliance

"Recognizing the Aboriginal rights of the North Slave Métis Alliance is a clear and concrete step forward on the shared path to reconciliation. Together, we're laying the foundations for a stronger relationship grounded in trust and respect, and creating the conditions necessary for real partnership."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The North Slave Métis Alliance represents members whose ancestry stems from the historic Métis collective of the Great Slave Lake region.

On December 17, 2025, Minister Alty recognized that the North Slave Métis Alliance has Aboriginal rights, as affirmed under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982. How those rights will be exercised and clarified is subject to further discussion.

How those rights will be exercised and clarified is subject to further discussion. The Government of Canada will continue to honour commitments under the Duty to Consult and existing Treaties and self-government agreements.

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Facebook: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North @northslavemetis

Instagram: @gcindigenous GovCan North @northslavemetis

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Marc Whitford, President, North Slave Métis Alliance, 867-873-6762, [email protected]; Christopher Devlin, Legal Counsel, North Slave Métis Alliance, [email protected]; Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected], 1-819-661-1538; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]