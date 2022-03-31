Support line for those affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people

108 MILE RANCH, BC, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations and the Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society announced $4 million in funding, provided through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, for the construction of a cultural centre and museum in 108 Mile Ranch to serve each of the four Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw Nations and the Esk'etemc First Nation. The Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society is leading the project to build a permanent cultural centre and museum to display Northern Secwepemc history. The centre will serve as a safe space for community members to share traditional knowledge and culture through a variety of programs, including Secwepemc language revitalization.

The need for safe, culturally relevant spaces was identified in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which called for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people to be provided with barrier-free, permanent and meaningful access to their cultures and languages. Indigenous communities have also expressed the need for these spaces as a key component of self-determination.

This investment, which is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People—the Government of Canada's contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Girls, Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan—will continue our efforts to put an end to this national tragedy.

The Government of Canada remains committed to ending gender-based violence and advancing reconciliation in partnership with Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is an important step in the response to the MMIWG Calls for Justice, in particular, the call to create meaningful access to safe spaces for culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. We will continue supporting the Northern Secwepemc First Nations as they build an inclusive and safe cultural space to protect their language and culture for generations to come."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"The collaboration on the cultural centre between the governments of BC and Canada and the Northern Secwépemc cultural society is an excellent example of truth and reconciliation. The Canim Lake Band views the establishment of this cultural centre as a concrete step to asserting our indigenous identity in Secwépemcúl̕ecw. It is a long-term solution to many of the issues our indigenous communities face. Creating space for cultural sharing and knowledge development is key to a brighter and more successful future for all. Everyone benefits from a strong Indigenous identity and presence. We are excited to see this happen."

Kukpi7 (Chief) Helen Henderson

Canim Lake Band

Quick facts

Budget 2021 announced $108.8 million over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program.

over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of Canada's efforts—now and in the future—to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of efforts—now and in the future—to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The National Action Plan was co-developed by

the National Family and Survivors Circle



representatives of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Indigenous grassroots organizations



Indigenous, provincial and territorial governments



Indigenous urban and 2SLGBTQQIA+ leaders.

