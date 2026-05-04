OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada, alongside international partners, further advanced its commitment to ensuring that the next generation of telecommunications infrastructure is built on a foundation of security, resilience and global cooperation.

The members of the Global Coalition on Telecommunications, the governments of Australia, Canada, Finland, Japan, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, announced that the European Union, represented by the European Commission, has become the coalition's first strategic partner.

This addition builds on the expansion of the Coalition's membership to include the governments of Finland and Sweden, which was announced on March 3, 2026. This new strategic partnership recognizes the valuable contributions that the Coalition and the European Union will each bring through their policy, technical, research and innovation capabilities to achieve shared goals.

Quotes

"Welcoming the European Union as the Global Coalition on Telecommunications' first strategic partner marks a significant milestone in our shared efforts to build secure, resilient and trusted telecommunications networks. Canada is proud to work alongside like-minded partners to advance policies, research and innovation that strengthen global connectivity and safeguard the technologies that underpin our economies and societies."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

The Global Coalition on Telecommunications was established in 2023 by the governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States to foster multilateral cooperation on telecommunications security, resilience and innovation policy.

On March 3, 2026, the governments of Finland and Sweden joined the Global Coalition on Telecommunications as new members, marking the first expansion of membership since the Coalition's launch.

As a strategic partner, the European Union will have the option to participate in discussions at different levels, support issue-specific workstreams led by member governments, and endorse publications and initiatives on a voluntary basis.

The Coalition's membership is responsible for setting strategic direction and for decision-making on governance and operational activities, and the exercise of these functions may be informed through engagements with any strategic partners.

Strategic partnerships are intended to provide more flexibility for collaboration with the Coalition and to provide opportunities to strengthen engagement between the membership and like-minded partners, including other multilateral organizations.

Participation in the Coalition, as a member or strategic partner, demonstrates alignment with the shared vision set out in the 2023 joint statement of intent.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]