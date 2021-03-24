Canada and the European Union Announce Workshop on CETA Opportunities for Clean Technology

March 29-31, 2021 Virtual Joint Workshop to Explore Cleantech Opportunities Created by the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian and European cleantech industry stakeholders, investors, policy-makers and leaders with an interest in joint market opportunities are invited to an upcoming workshop titled "Canada-European Union CETA Opportunities for the Clean Technology Sector," to be held virtually from March 29-31, 2021.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will open the proceedings with the European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius. The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Enterprise, Export Promotion and International Trade, will open the third day of the event. The workshop will highlight how CETA can help achieve sustainable development objectives through clean technology trade and investment.

The workshop will bring together clean technology innovators and users, experts and government representatives to explore environment and trade cooperation opportunities in the context of CETA. The event will feature promising sectors such as hydrogen, carbon capture, utilization and storage, and the circular economy.

Other workshop topics will include:

Strategic priorities for clean technology looking out towards 2050;





Cluster collaboration and development;





Canadian and European government programs to support companies and partnerships.

The workshop will feature innovative opportunities for interaction between participants on each day, including:



B2B matchmaking sessions with industry representatives from Canada and the European Union.





and the European Union. The opportunity to register and host a virtual booth throughout the event.





Networking sessions with industry representatives and government programs.

Additional information and online registration are available at:

https://foresightcac.com/ceta-workshop-2/

The event is free of charge.

About the Organizers

The Delegation of the European Union to Canada



Established in 1976, the European Union Delegation to Canada is a fully-fledged diplomatic mission and, as such, the natural contact point in Canada between the EU and the Canadian authorities. It also has a strong public diplomacy mandate designed to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the European Union as well as EU-Canada relations. Follow @EUinCanada

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada informs Canadians about protecting and conserving our natural heritage, and ensuring a clean, safe and sustainable environment for present and future generations.

Supporting Organization: Foresight Cleantech Accelerator Centre

Foresight is Canada's cleantech ecosystem accelerator. Foresight supports the identification and validation of cleantech opportunities and the successful commercialization of solutions. We bring together industry, government, academia, investors, and innovators to address today's most urgent climate issues and support a global transition to a green economy. Find out more at www.foresightcac.com and follow on Twitter @ForesightCAC.

For further information: Astrid Nunez, 604-358-5079, [email protected]