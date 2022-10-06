MEADOW LAKE, SK, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $44.6 million in joint funding for 28 infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan.

Among those benefitting from the investments announced today is the City of Meadow Lake. Funding will go toward a recreational, cultural, and community gathering centre for city residents and surrounding communities to enjoy. The centre will feature an NHL-size ice surface, a pleasure rink, and a fieldhouse with concession stands. An event hall will also be available to host community gatherings such as weddings, funerals, charitable fundraisers, and other community events.

South of the Battlefords, the Mosquito Grizzly Bears Head Lean Man First Nation will build a new Interpretive Cultural Art Gallery. It will provide an Indigenous Land, Language and Relational Healing Circle focused on Indigenous mental health and wellbeing. Additionally, the Gallery will share the history and stories of residential schools and survivors and showcase art from First Nations artists from the surrounding communities.

YWCA Regina will build a dedicated healing space and ceremony lodge as part of its Centre for Women and Families project, allowing people using their services to access ceremonies and elders as well as traditional knowledge, medicine and teachings.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $25.4 million towards these 28 projects. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing $19.2 million. Recipients are contributing more than $14.6 million to these projects.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of communities across Saskatchewan, and improving the lives of all Canadians.

Quotes

"All Canadian families deserve to have access to modern, reliable services that improve their quality of life – and that is exactly what we are delivering today. Working with our Saskatchewan partners, we will continue to build stronger communities across Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to invest more than $19.2 million toward these significant infrastructure projects. Local infrastructure initiatives will help maintain a healthy environment, improve the transportation network, and provide more cultural and recreation opportunities. Together, we will build a stronger Saskatchewan that is home to a strong economy, strong communities, and strong families."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

Quick f acts

Federal funding is conditional on meeting all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and/or environmental assessments.

Recipients are responsible for any additional costs.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is providing over 11 years for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. Including today's announcement, there has been $535.5 million committed towards 295 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan in Saskatchewan with a total provincial contribution of over $363.9 million .

committed towards 295 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Infrastructure Plan in with a total provincial contribution of over . Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Related products

Backgrounder: Canada and Saskatchewan invest over $44.6 million in 28 infrastructure projects across the province to build more resilient, greener communities

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

Green Infrastructure Stream

Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Dan Palmer, Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations, 306-787-7151, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]