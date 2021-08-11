Canada and Saskatchewan announce investments in rural bridge and culvert projects

REGINA, SK, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Investments in local infrastructure by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan during this unprecedented time will help stimulate the economy and address the needs of all communities, including rural and remote communities, as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of Minister Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $2.1 million in joint funding for five infrastructure projects across the province.

The funding will go toward replacing culverts and bridges across Saskatchewan that have reached the end of their service life. Rural bridges are key to the ability to efficiently move goods and services on the local transportation network. Replacing culverts reduces the risk of flooding, improves road conditions, and results in a more reliable rural road network.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada is investing $621,201 in five projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, as well as a further $250,036 to one of the projects under the Canada Community-Building Fund, for a combined total investment of $871,237. For projects requiring consultation with Indigenous groups, funding is conditional on all consultation requirements being met. The Government of Saskatchewan is also contributing over $1.2 million toward these five projects. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects total more than $1.6 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

"Through collaboration with provincial and municipal partners, we are funding critical infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan. The investment of more than $800,000 in federal funding to replace local bridges and culverts in five communities will make an important difference to local residents, creating jobs and building stronger, more inclusive communities. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $776 million in rural communities across the province, including replacing or upgrading 164 km of highways and roads."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies

"The Government of Saskatchewan's investment of more than $1.2 million demonstrates our commitment to supporting key infrastructure projects across the province while protecting the local economy. We're proud to invest in these projects that will support transportation and movement of goods throughout Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity. In Saskatchewan , the Government of Canada has invested more than $776 million in over 1,900 infrastructure projects in communities under 100,000 since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Backgrounder: Canada and Saskatchewan announce investments in rural bridge and culvert projects

Canada and Saskatchewan announce investments in rural bridge and culvert projects

The Government of Canada is investing $621,201 in five projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, as well as a further $250,036 to one of the projects under the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF), for a combined total investment of $871,237. For projects requiring consultation with Indigenous groups, funding is conditional on all consultation requirements being met.

The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing over $1.2 million toward these five projects. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects total more than $1.6 million.

In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $3.7 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

Location Project Description Federal Contribution under RNIS (+CCBF Contribution) Provincial Contribution Proponent Contribution Excelsior No. 166, Rural Municipality of Rush Lake Bridge Replacement Replace existing treated timber bridge with two new large culverts $83,350 $166,650 $250,000 Meota No. 468, Rural Municipality of Fitzgerald Bridge Replacement Replace existing cast-in-place concrete arch bridge with three new culvert installations $96,183 (+$250,036) $192,308 $38,456 Orkney No. 244, Rural Municipality of Grid 726 Replacement Replace existing bridge with a new bridge $166,650 $333,350 $500,000 Porcupine No. 395, Rural Municipality of Copeau Bridge Replacement Replace existing treated timber bridge with a new precast concrete and steel bridge $150,030 $299,970 $450,000 Swift Current No. 137, Rural Municipality of Unvoas Bridge Replacement Replace existing bridge with a steel and concrete bridge $124,988 $250,012 $375,000 Total federal, provincial, and proponent funding $871,237 $1,242,290 $1,613,456

