SAINT JOHN, NB, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings, to water and wastewater systems – reliable infrastructure is key to building stronger communities. Investments in safer and more efficient wastewater treatment helps keep our communities healthy, green and sustainable.

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Alexander (Sandy) Ross, Chief Executive Officer of the Saint John Airport Authority, announced funding for important upgrades to the Saint John Airport Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Through this funding the Saint John Airport Authority will make improvements to their existing wastewater treatment facility by switching from a chlorination disinfection system to a UV disinfection system. This will allow the system to treat more wastewater per day and to release cleaner water into the environment. Once completed, the improved wastewater treatment facility will feature a wastewater lift station, two pumping stations and one wastewater treatment plant.

These upgrades will increase the efficiency of the wastewater treatment facility, and support the future growth of the Saint John Airport, a vital piece of infrastructure serving travelers, businesses and residents of southern New Brunswick.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $941,000 towards this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Saint John Airport Authority is contributing over $1.4 million.

Quotes

"The Saint John Airport is a key lever of economic development for Saint John-Rothesay. It connects residents and entrepreneurs in our region with the rest of Canada, cities on the Eastern Seaboard and global markets. Improvements to the Airport's wastewater treatment facility are key to ensuring the facility can continue to serve more businesses and consumers in a sustainable way."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"On behalf of everyone at the Saint John Airport, I would like to express our whole-hearted thanks and appreciation to the federal government for the $941,000 in funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program (ICIP) and Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS). This funding will allow the Saint John Airport to replace aging infrastructure with a new state-of-the-art Wastewater Treatment Facility. On completion, the system will provide for treatment of current effluent flows with capacity for the foreseeable future. The resulting process will enhance both worker safety and environmental protection."

Mark Bettle, Board Chair, Saint John Airport Authority

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $700 million in over 470 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick .

in over 470 infrastructure projects across . During that period, over $45 billion has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $4 billion in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: CONTACTS: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Alexander (Sandy) Ross, Chief Executive Officer, Saint John Airport Authority, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn; Web: Infrastructure Canada