The Government of Canada and the Republic of Korea jointly sign a modernized audiovisual coproduction treaty that will deepen their strong audiovisual partnership

GATINEAU, QC, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada has leading expertise in international coproduction, allowing our creative professionals to work with partners worldwide. These collaborations strengthen economic and cultural ties and help us share Canadian stories on the international stage.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced that the Government of Canada and the Republic of Korea jointly signed a modernized audiovisual coproduction treaty that will deepen their strong audiovisual partnership. Mr. Minsu Ko, Standing Commissioner of the Korea Media and Communications Commission, headed the Korean delegation that travelled to Canada for the signing.

Canada and South Korea enjoy thriving cultural relations, marked by a shared commitment to the arts, culture, creativity and innovation. This coproduction treaty will replace the memorandum of understanding on television coproduction, signed in 1995. This new agreement will make it easier for South Korean and Canadian professionals to collaborate on audiovisual projects. It will introduce a more modern and flexible coproduction framework that reflects changes in the industry. It will also expand coproduction opportunities by including film and digital media in its scope.

The treaty is the result of an ambitious joint effort between the two countries and continues Canada's efforts to modernize its international coproduction treaties while building on the recent Canadian creative industries trade mission to East Asia. Once ratified and implemented, it will create new opportunities for the Canadian and South Korean audiovisual industries and strengthen economic and cultural exchanges.

Quotes

"Canadian stories reflect who we are and resonate with audiences around the world. This new agreement with the Republic of Korea will help the Canadian audiovisual sector to establish more partnerships with Korean counterparts and build on the momentum of our recent trade mission to South Korea, deepening cultural and trade ties between our two countries. I look forward to seeing Canadian artists and creative businesses bring their talent and creativity to partnerships with Korea in ways that attract investments and support the growth of our creative economy."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"I am confident that this agreement will lay a solid foundation for audiovisual coproduction between our two countries, serving as a catalyst for industry growth while deepening mutual understanding and friendship. Korea will also continue to support the global expansion of creative and diverse content in partnership with Canada."

--Kim Jong-chul, Chairperson of the Korea Media and Communications Commission

Quick Facts

Audiovisual coproduction treaties allow Canadian and foreign producers to pool their creative, technical and financial resources to coproduce audiovisual projects that qualify as national content for the purposes of accessing incentives and broadcasting quotas in the partner countries.

Canada has agreements with 59 partner countries and has signed 10 modernized treaties between 2016 and 2024. A complete list of Canada's coproduction treaties is available on Telefilm Canada's website.

In Canada, the ratification process involves tabling the treaty in the House of Commons for a period of 21 consecutive sitting days, followed by the approval of a second Order in Council by the Treasury Board.

Under the Creative Export Strategy, Canadian Heritage, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada's Trade Commissioner Service, led a successful creative industries trade mission to South Korea and Japan in June 2025. The mission facilitated 417 curated business-to-business meetings, resulting in commercial agreements either signed or under advanced negotiation, with an estimated total value between $3.2 million and $4.15 million.

South Korea is a high potential market for Canadian creative industries, with Canadian exports valued at $171.9 million in 2023, of which audiovisual exports represented over 40%. Canada is also a strong reciprocal market for South Korea's creative industries, importing $135.7 million in creative works in 2023.

Associated Links

Audiovisual treaty coproduction

Telefilm Canada: Coproductions

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]