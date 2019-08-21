Canada and Quebec to invest in new Marieville public library

MARIEVILLE, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec recognize that cultural infrastructure plays a key role in developing dynamic prosperous communities.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications, and Minister Responsible for the French Language, today announced a joint investment to build a new 1,155-square-metre municipal library in Marieville, tripling the library's current space in the church's basement.

The new library will include a media lab to allow patrons to become more familiar with new technologies including video editing, music and sound production, and 3D printing. There will also be a workspace, and reading and relaxation areas. Once completed, the library will be able to provide better services to residents with extended hours of operation and more shelving capacity.

The new venue will also provide spaces for library patrons and other building users to share, including a multi-purpose room, storage area, main lobby and an exhibition area. Landscaping and parking spaces are also part of the work.

The governments of Canada and Quebec will each invest more than $896,000 in this project through the New Building Canada-Québec Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component—Small Communities Fund. The Ville de Marieville will be responsible for the remaining costs.

Quotes

"By supporting new learning and discovery spaces such as the new Marieville library, we are helping build inclusive welcoming communities that are great places to live. By promoting access to modern services and positive community spaces, readers of all ages will be able to expand their knowledge and explore new opportunities. They will help build the Canada and Quebec of tomorrow."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Culture has its place everywhere in Quebec, and that's why our government is pleased to help provide people with quality cultural infrastructure and new state-of-the-art equipment. Marieville residents will have better access to reading and culture in a welcoming and friendly environment, and will make this library a place they will be proud of."

Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications, and Minister Responsible for French Language

"This new, more functional and user-friendly library will have a direct impact on service accessibility, promoting reading and culture, and more generally, improving Marieville residents' quality of life. It will become the cultural heart of the city and make an invaluable contribution to the community."

Caroline Gagnon, Mayor of Marieville

Quick Facts

The Small Communities Fund is a federal-provincial program coordinated by Infrastructure Canada in partnership with the provinces and territories. In Quebec , the Fund is administered by the Quebec Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing. The goal of this program is to provide financial support to Canadian municipalities with fewer than 100,000 residents to develop infrastructure that enhances their cultural, sports, recreational and tourism assets or safeguards public assets.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. Quebec's 2019-2029 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.2 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the Quebec Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing. When combined with contributions from the Government of Canada and municipalities, this means over $16.7 billion will be invested in municipal infrastructure in Quebec over this period.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal investments in infrastructure projects in Quebec: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

