Canada and Quebec support the development of a more efficient road network between Montérégie region and the U.S.

PIKE RIVER, QC, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Safe and efficient road networks are key to maintaining economic productivity and a high quality of life for all Quebeckers. The governments of Canada and Quebec are investing in transportation infrastructure throughout the province to improve the flow of people and goods.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Marc Garneau, Canada's Minister of Transport; Jean Rioux, Member of Parliament for Saint-Jean, Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome — Missisquoi; Christian Dubé, Minister Responsible for Government Administration, Chair of the Conseil du trésor and Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region, on behalf of François Bonnardel, Quebec's Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region; and Louis Lemieux, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jean, announced funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec for phase III of the Highway 35 extension. This project will make traveling easier for all users and improve road safety and quality of life for residents in the urban areas that Route 133 runs through.

The Montréal-Boston corridor is currently served by highways except for a 13.4-kilometre segment on Route 133. The third phase of the project will construct an 8.9-kilometre highway segment between the Route 133 interchange at Saint-Sébastien and the interchange north of Saint-Armand. It will include two lanes in each direction on two separate carriageways. The fourth and final 4.5-kilometre phase up to the American border will complete this highway connection. Once finished, the project will establish a direct link between Highway 35 and Interstate 89, a key corridor between Quebec and New England, and will reduce the driving distance while promoting sustainable economic development.

The Government of Canada will contribute up to $82 million for phase III of the project. This financial support comes from the New Building Canada Fund–Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component–National and Regional. The overall cost of phase III of the project, and therefore the Government of Quebec's investment, will be specified at the end of the planning phase defined in the Directive sur la gestion des projets majeurs d'infrastructure publique du Québec (Quebec's directive on managing major public infrastructure projects).

"I am very happy with this investment in the extension of Highway 35, which plays a key role in commercial trade with New England and supports reliable and effective international trade. The new segment is another step toward building an uninterrupted highway connection between Montréal and Boston, which will help ensure people and goods move smoothly. Through this project, we are helping put the ideal conditions in place for long-term growth and to build strong competitive communities for generations to come."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am pleased to see the third phase of the extension of highway 35 move ahead. Addressing the quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the trade corridor between Montréal and the United States will help to ensure that our transportation network remains competitive. It will also contribute to a safer and more efficient road system for residents, travelers and all Canadians."

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Canada's Minister of Transport

"I am thrilled to highlight the construction of this new segment, which will provide a more direct link between Highway 35 and the American border. This is excellent news for the quality of life of families who live along Route 133, as well as for our regional economic development. We have big plans for our regions and are proud to invest in their long-term prosperity."

Jean Rioux, Member of Parliament for Saint-Jean

"Highway 35 is an important artery for tourism and commercial trade with the United States. Extending it will benefit everyone in the Montérégie region and contribute to Quebec's economic development."

Christian Dubé, Minister Responsible for Government Administration, Chair of the Conseil du trésor, and Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region

"We are investing in transportation infrastructure across Quebec to improve mobility for people and commercial goods. With the coming extension of Highway 35, your government is taking a concrete step towards improving the efficiency and safety of our highway network."

François Bonnardel, Quebec's Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

"I'm pleased to be a part of this positive news for our region. As well as improving the quality of life of people living along highway 133 and surrounding municipalities, the extension of highway 35 will be a great lever for local and regional economic development and contribute to the growth of our communities."

Louis Lemieux, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jean

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class, is the government's plan to create more good well-paying jobs, put homeownership within reach of more Canadians, help people get the training they need to succeed, support seniors, and lay the foundation for national pharmacare.

With many municipalities across Canada facing serious infrastructure deficits, Budget 2019 proposes a one-time transfer of $2.2 billion through the federal Gas Tax Fund to address short-term priorities in municipalities and First Nations communities.

The Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) will invest $115 million from 2019-2029 to maintain and develop public infrastructure, 15% more than with previous plans.

More than $24.5 million will go towards to the highway network.

will go towards to the highway network.

$9 million will go towards public transit through the plan and a further $4.3 million will be invested through the central envelope for projects that are currently under review and will eventually be prioritised. Another $1.3 million will be provided for the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) bringing the total investment in public transit to an unprecedented $14.6 million.

Phase III of the 8.9-kilometre long Highway 35 extension is located between the interchange at the junction of Highway 35 and Route 133 at Saint Sébastien and the interchange north of Saint-Armand.

Phases I and II were put into service in 2014 and connect Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu to Saint-Sébastien. The Government of Canada invested $44 million to those phases and the Government of Quebec invested nearly $200 million.

