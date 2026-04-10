SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Public transit keeps communities connected, supports local economies and provides affordable, reliable access to jobs, services and opportunities. In rural communities in Canada, these investments help communities bring innovative transit solutions to life, strengthen existing rural transit systems, and lead to real benefits for residents. This provides equitable access to essential services, greater social connection, reduced reliance on personal vehicles, and a positive impact to environmental sustainability.

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and Jonatan Julien, Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, announced that Canada and Quebec governments signed an agreement to deliver funds under the Rural Transit Solutions Fund in Québec. The signing of this bilateral agreement will enable a financial contribution of $6.7 million for projects in 14 Quebec communities to help with planning and implementing public transit infrastructure in alignment with Quebec priorities, and suitable for the needs of these communities.

Rural communities have unique transit needs and may explore variable transit options such as fixed routes, on-demand services, as well as mobility services, such as e-bikes. Public transit infrastructure in rural communities is particularly important as it ensure equitable access to essential services, strengthens local economies, improves social inclusion and well-being, reduces dependency on personal vehicles, encourages cleaner transportation options and contributes to environmental sustainability.

Quotes

"We're proud to deliver on investments that strengthen transportation networks in Quebec's rural and remote communities. By working together, we're building our communities strong, supporting critical infrastructure growth and sustainability, and securing a prosperous future for Quebec communities. I look forward to future collaboration with the government of Quebec, on infrastructure investments that will benefits its residents"

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Intergovernmental collaboration and understanding helps us Build Canada Strong, prioritizing the economy, and enabling businesses to thrive amid global economic uncertainty. This agreement will help support rural communities by investing in local transit solutions that fit their needs."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"It through strong collaboration that we can truly help our communities stabilize and grow their economies. Whether through investments in public transit, housing or other essential infrastructure, we are collectively building more resilient and healthy communities."

Linda Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Rivière-des-Mille-Îles

For several years, the Government of Quebec has been investing to improve rural public transit to meet mobility needs across all regions. The agreement reached today adds federal funding to our existing efforts through our regional public transit assistance programs. This intergovernmental collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to implementing solutions tailored to the realities of rural communities."

Jonatan Julien, Quebec's Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

Quick Facts

The Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) supports initiatives that enhance access to public transit, helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern communities conduct their day-to-day activities. By improving the availability and reliability of public transit options, the RTSF helps build stronger, more connected communities across the country.

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and mobility-as-a-service. In addition to supporting rolling stock, it also provides funding for fixed infrastructure that enhances access to public transit.

The RTSF consists of two funding streams: the Planning and Design Projects stream which supports the planning and design activities of a transit system and the Capital Projects stream which supports the purchasing of public transit assets such as vehicles and supporting infrastructure. Both streams are currently closed.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Communications Branch, Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable, Tel. : Quebec : 418-644-4444, Montreal : 514-873-5600, Sans frais : 1-866-341-5724, [email protected]