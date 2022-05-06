Canada and Quebec provide over $18 million in funding to build a new arena in Magog

Support for recreational and sports infrastructure

MAGOG, QC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to give Quebecers access to safe and sustainable facilities that encourage people to get involved in sports and recreational activities in our communities.

Today, Mr. François Legault, Premier of Quebec, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Ms. Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced more than $18 million in funding to build an arena in Magog. They were joined by Mr. Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford, and by Jean Guy Gingras, President of the non-profit organization Aréna Memphrémagog.

The new arena will include two regulation-size ice rinks, locker rooms, bleachers, service and storage areas, and a parking lot.

To deliver this project, the governments of Canada and Quebec will each provide $9,104,743.50 under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). This new infrastructure will contribute to the vitality and development of the community of Magog and the entire region.

Quotes

"Sports are important to health, good for the morale and, above all, they encourage our youth to dream, to excel beyond obstacles. Today, we're delivering the goods in Magog with a modern project that will greatly benefit our youth and all our other residents in the region too. We want projects like this one everywhere in Quebec. We want to continue to make sports a priority."

Mr. François Legault, Premier of Quebec

"Our government continues to invest in recreational and sports infrastructure to encourage healthy, active lifestyles in our communities, in Quebec and across the country. I am pleased to announce a contribution of more than $9.1 million to build an arena in Magog. It is a great project that will give residents of all ages new options for getting together and be active while supporting our athletes' development."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to quality, modern recreational and sports infrastructure is a priority for our government. We are providing Quebecers with quality facilities that offer a wide range of activities and equipment. This helps the entire population maintain their physical and mental health. I am very proud to know that, once again, this modern, tailored new infrastructure will meet the needs of the whole community."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am delighted with the investments announced today for Magog and the surrounding area. As is the case throughout Quebec, we want to provide our local communities with modern recreational and sports infrastructure that meets the needs of athletes, sports enthusiasts and young families. Because of this new project, everyone will have better access to quality facilities where they can get active and socialize. I would like to thank all of the stakeholders who were involved, one way or another, in making this project a reality. I am certain that the community will make regular use of it, which will help promote a healthy lifestyle."

Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (high-speed Internet) and Member of National Assembly for Orford

"This is very good news for the entire Memphremagog region. The location of this arena will ensure the centralization of sports infrastructure on the territory. It will also allow the Centre de services scolaire des Sommets to provide a richer experience for students at La Ruche high school. With this new arena, the City of Magog and the MRC de Memphrémagog will be able to address the needs of their clientele and improve their offer of sports activities."

Jean Guy Gingras, President of the non-profit organization Aréna Memphrémagog

Quick facts

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreational and sports infrastructure projects already announced in Quebec in 2021, which account for total joint contributions of $294 million .

in 2021, which account for total joint contributions of . Under the ICIP, the federal government plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The purpose of the Integrated Bilateral Agreement for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (IBA) is to implement the ICIP in Quebec and to establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties.

in between 2018 and 2028. The purpose of the Integrated Bilateral Agreement for the Investing in Infrastructure Program (IBA) is to implement the ICIP in and to establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The allocation of a residual $60 million in funding, with equal shares provided by the governments of Canada and Quebec , to the Recreational Infrastructure sub–stream of the IBA will bring the joint recreational infrastructure investments to $354 million .

in funding, with equal shares provided by the governments of and , to the Recreational Infrastructure sub–stream of the IBA will bring the joint recreational infrastructure investments to . Quebec's Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. For this project, the non-profit organization Aréna Memphrémagog will contribute $8 million and the City of Magog will contribute $9 million .

and the will contribute . In partnership, the Centre de services scolaires des Sommets is providing the non-profit organization with the land on which the new arena will be built in exchange for ice time for its various sports teams.

