Canada and Quebec invest to protect road 132 in Gaspésie against coastal erosion

CLORIDORME, QC, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Now more than ever communities need help adapting to frequent and intensifying weather events caused by climate change. Reducing the impact of natural disasters is critical to keeping Canadian families safe, protecting local businesses and supporting a strong economy and a strong middle class.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, along with Allen Cormier, Reeve of Haute-Gaspésie Regional County Municipality (RCM); Daniel Côté, Reeve of Côte-de-Gaspé RCM; and Michelle Fournier, Mayor of Cloridorme, announced an investment to strengthen the resilience of Highway 132 against shoreline erosion and the damage caused by coastal hazards.

This funding will make it possible to carry out projects under the Infrastructure development program to protect Highway 132, which is designed to strengthen the resilience of the road for the transportation of people and goods in Gaspésie. The projects being delivered under this program will help the municipalities of Saint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis, Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine, Cloridorme and Mont-Saint-Pierre, and involve the construction and refurbishment of coastal protection infrastructure, shoreline stabilization and the relocation of segments of the highway in order to preserve the integrity of the infrastructure.

This program will make it safer for citizens to travel within the region and help maintain mobility on the highway system. The Government of Canada is investing over $13.2 million for this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. The Government of Quebec will also invest more than $13.2 million, which represents a total government investment of more than $26.4 million.

Quotes

"Today's investment is an excellent example of how planning can help reduce the costs associated with extreme weather events and get communities back on their feet sooner. The work on Highway 132 will ensure the safety of coastal communities, reduce economic and social impacts and support the sustainable development of the tourism industry. Together, we are protecting our families and businesses from future natural disasters so that they can prosper for generations to come."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Preserving the mobility of citizens and making our roads and infrastructure safer is a priority for the government. I am therefore delighted with the combined investments of both governments to protect Highway 132 in Gaspésie. This region, which is greatly affected by coastal hazards, requires numerous changes to the highway system to ensure the safe transportation of people and goods. With the implementation of the Infrastructure development program to protect Highway 132, we can be proactive and ensure greater resilience of this key road in Gaspésie."

François Bonnardel, Quebec's Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

Quick facts

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $2-billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Investing in green infrastructure that helps communities cope with the intensifying effects of climate change is an integral part of Canada's transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy, which is among the commitments made under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

