Canada and Quebec governments and the City of Montreal invest in the renovation of a building to create the Espace+Village Community Complex in Montreal

MONTREAL, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Espace+Village Community Complex in Montreal will become the first French-speaking 2SLGBTQI+ community centre in North America, featuring modern, inclusive, and multipurpose spaces, thanks to a joint investment of nearly $12 million from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, the Government of Quebec through the Mesure d'aide financière pour l'Est de Montréal et le Quartier latin and the City of Montreal.

This was announced by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier--Sainte-Marie, Mrs. Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga--Rosemont-Est, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State, Mrs. Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Mrs. Martine Biron, Minister of Higher Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, M. Julien Héneault-Ratelle, Majority Leader on the City Council, City Councillor for Tétreaultville, and Designated City Councillor for the Ville-Marie borough, and Mrs. Désirée Nore Duchesne, Chair of the Board of Espace LGBTQ+.

Today's funding will make it possible to continue the building's renovation work and take a decisive step toward the complex's opening. More specifically, this funding from the Canada and Quebec governments will be used to upgrade the building's essential systems, including plumbing, electricity, and ventilation, while also strengthening its foundations and renovating the building envelope. The project also includes the addition of a third floor which will include a mezzanine, a green roof, and an elevator, and will create multifunctional spaces for reception, services, collaborative work, offices, events, and storage.

This announcement marks an important milestone for a project that Espace LGBTQ+ and its partners have been developing for several years. Thanks to the support of the Canada and Quebec governments and the City of Montreal, Espace+Village will be able to continue its implementation and, ultimately, offer a unique space bringing together community organizations, local services, and gathering spaces that promote well-being, solidarity, and the visibility for 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

The Espace+Village project will contribute to the vitality of Montreal's Village by providing a sustainable, accessible community hub that is open to the surrounding community. It will strengthen the capacity of 2SLGBTQI+ organizations to take action, foster collaboration among sector partners, and better address the growing needs of these communities.

Preparatory work for the construction site has already begun, and this new round of funding will enable the project to move forward according to schedule.

Quotes

"Community buildings are much more than infrastructure: they are places where people find support, forge connections, and build a sense of belonging. Thanks to today's funding, Espace+Village will be able to provide a safe, accessible, and sustainable environment where organizations can work together and where members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community can find services and a place where they feel fully welcome."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Community spaces are at the heart of strong, resilient and welcoming communities. The Espace+Village Community Complex plays an essential role in supporting and bringing together 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Montreal. Today's federal investment clearly demonstrates our commitment to supporting modern, green infrastructure that meets the needs of the community. By modernizing this building, we are helping create a more inclusive environment that is better suited to address the social challenges of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier--Sainte-Marie,

"Our government is investing in infrastructure that brings people together and strengthens communities. Espace+Village will become a true hub for gathering, services, and collaboration that will contribute to the vitality of the metropolitan area and the well-being of many members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting inclusive communities where everyone can thrive."

Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga--Rosemont-Est, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State

"The Village and the Quartier latin are iconic neighbourhoods in Montreal that deserve investments commensurate with their potential. With our $3 million contribution, we are doing much more than simply renovating a building: we are creating sustainable community infrastructure that will strengthen the social fabric, promote inclusion, and support the revitalization of this vital part of the city. By providing organizations with modern, accessible spaces tailored to their missions, we are taking concrete steps to build a more humane, supportive, and inclusive city."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"Even today, people from LGBTQ+ communities may face various forms of discrimination. That is why strong and accessible support networks, such as Espace+Village, are so important -- they help build connections, break down isolation, and foster a greater sense of belonging. Thank you to the Espace LGBTQ+ team, our partner organizations, and everyone who has helped move this project forward. Their dedication is a testament to the strength and commitment of LGBTQ+ communities in Quebec."

Martine Biron, Minister of Higher Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"As Minister responsible for Housing, I am proud that our government is contributing to the realization of Espace+Village, a unifying project that will provide some 15 organizations with modern, accessible, and affordable spaces tailored to their needs. Renovating an existing building to transform it into a sustainable, inclusive living environment that is open to the community is a concrete way to build stronger communities. This investment will enable these organizations to continue their work in high-quality facilities, while ensuring the long-term viability of a promising project that will benefit the entire Montreal community."

Karine Boivin Roy, Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Anjou–Louis-Riel

"The City of Montreal has been on board since the start of the Espace+Village project. We know how important this project is to Montreal's 2SLGBTQI+ community. The Village is a unique space for inclusion in the city, and this community complex will help strengthen it."

Julien Héneault-Ratelle, Majority Leader on the City Council, City Councillor for Tétreaultville, and Designated City Councillor for the Ville-Marie borough

"This funding is a concrete commitment to 2SLGBTQI + communities, their history, their future, and their essential contribution to our society."

Désirée Nore Duchesne, Chair of the Board of Espace LGBTQ+

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $7,500,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades to existing public community buildings, as well as the construction of new, publicly accessible community buildings serving high-need and underserved communities across Canada. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Government of Quebec is contributing $3,000,000 to this project through the Mesure d'aide financière pour l'Est de Montréal et le Quartier latin.

This assistance program includes a $14 million fund specifically set aside to support initiatives that enhance the appeal of East Montreal, including the Quartier Latin, and aim to improve the local environment and the quality of life for residents.

This funding complements the $23.7 million invested by the Government of Quebec in the Plan d'action gouvernemental de lutte contre l'homophobie et la transphobie 2023-2028, of which $11 million is earmarked for strengthening the community and support networks for LGBTQ+ people in Quebec.

The Bureau de lutte contre l'homophobie et la transphobie du Secrétariat à la condition féminine announced financial support for Espace LGBTQ+ in March 2026 in the amount of $150,000 over two years to strengthen the organization's capacity.

The City of Montreal also contributed $1,025,000 to this project. An initial grant of $400,000 was awarded in 2023 through the "Accélérer l'investissement durable – Économie sociale" program to help Espace LGBTQ+ acquire the building. The City of Montreal and the Ville-Marie borough contributed $425,000 and $200,000, respectively, toward the development of Espace+Village.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

Mesure d'aide financière pour l'Est de Montréal et le Quartier latin

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jean-Philippe Labre, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal region, 514-618-5167, [email protected]; Frédérique Verreault, Assistant Director and Policy Advisor, Office of the Minister of Higher Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, 581-997-0273, Frédé[email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister responsible for Housing, 367-837-7770, [email protected]; Quentin Bellat, Communications Officer, Espace LGBTQ+, 438-227-2099, [email protected]