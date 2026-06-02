Canada and Québec forge new partnership to build strong new local infrastructure

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly and suddenly. In response, a confident Canada is choosing to build. Canada's new government is building major projects – new ports, mines, highways, and energy infrastructure – that will connect Canadians to each other and Canada to new markets around the world. At the same time, we are building big in communities across the country: hospitals, buses, subways, and community centres that will transform the everyday lives of Canadians.

In so many communities, local infrastructure has not been working as it should. A strong Canada depends on strong communities with modern, reliable infrastructure: transit systems that get people to work on time, hospitals that deliver fast, high-quality health care when our children get sick, and community centres that provide safe, reliable places for our kids to play. This is what we are building in Québec and across Canada.

To that end, today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced a landmark new partnership between the Government of Canada and the Government of Québec that will transform communities across the province. Over the next 10 years, Canada's new government is investing nearly $10 billion in the province through the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) and the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) – marking one of the largest infrastructure investments in Québec's history.

Through the BCSF, the federal government will invest:

More than $2.5 billion over 10 years to build new and improved homes, post-secondary campuses, and community centres across Québec.

to build new and improved homes, post-secondary campuses, and community centres across Québec. More than $1 billion over three years to upgrade and expand hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centres, medical schools, and other critical facilities so more Québecers can get faster health care when they need it.

Through the CPTF, the federal government will invest:

More than $6 billion over 10 years to upgrade, build, and modernise public transit infrastructure across Québec. As part of this program, we are announcing the new Strong Transit Fund to better support provinces and territories, as well as municipalities, in delivering major public transit projects. This will fund transformative transit projects, including the TramCité project in Québec City.

to upgrade, build, and modernise public transit infrastructure across Québec. As part of this program, we are announcing the new Strong Transit Fund to better support provinces and territories, as well as municipalities, in delivering major public transit projects. This will fund transformative transit projects, including the TramCité project in Québec City. This also includes a $400 million investment in the Zero Emission Transit Fund to support 11 new projects that will accelerate the electrification of public transit across the province, including the deployment of new electric buses and hundreds of charging stations.

Canada's new government is building across the country to assert our sovereignty and create enormous opportunities for every region. Canada is working together in the spirit of cooperative federalism to make this country stronger, fairer, and more prosperous.

Quotes

"Canada's infrastructure must grow at the speed and scale of our ambition. Canada is taking control of our future by building new ports, mines, and energy corridors that will transform our nation. In parallel, we're building the roads, hospitals, and community centres that transform Canadians' everyday lives in Québec and across the country. Because to build Canada strong, we need to build Québec strong."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Our government continues to invest in essential infrastructure across Canada, including here in Québec, building at a speed and scale not seen in generations. By working closely with Québec, we're strengthening communities, supporting critical infrastructure growth and sustainability, and securing a prosperous future for Québecers."

-- The Hon. Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

Launched in April 2026, the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) is investing $51 billion over 10 years in infrastructure across Canada that supports economic growth, housing, health care, education, public transit, sport, and climate adaptation. Funding will be delivered through three streams: the Provincial and Territorial stream, the Direct Delivery stream, and the Community stream.

The funding announced today is being delivered through the BCSF's Provincial and Territorial stream.

Additionally, Québec will receive $557 million through the BCSF's Community stream in 2026-27 to support core infrastructure projects across the province, coming to a total of $1.7 billion for the next three years (2026-27 to 2028-29).

As highlighted in Budget 2025, the CPTF is streamlining access to public transit funding by changing the Metro Region Agreement stream to a Provinces and Territories Agreements stream – the Strong Transit Fund. This approach enables more direct negotiations and faster signed agreements for each province and territory to distribute to major cities, as opposed to a multi-signatory agreement.

Québec is receiving funding through various streams of the CPTF: $4.4 billion through the Strong Transit Fund and $1.3 billion through the Baseline Funding stream, as announced today. $400 million for public transit projects under the Zero Emission Transit Fund, as previously announced in March 2025.

Across Canada, projects supported through the BCSF are expected to support an average of 42,000 jobs annually – from engineering and project management to the skilled trades – and contribute to an estimated $95 billion increase in Canada's GDP over the next decade.

Related product

• Backgrounder: Canada and Québec forge new partnership to build strong new local infrastructure

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]