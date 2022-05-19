Supporting Recreational and Sports Infrastructure

VILLE-MARIE, QC, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers with access to sustainable and safe facilities that promote recreational and sports activities in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Mr. Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region, on behalf of Ms. Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, announced financial assistance for the development of the Parc des Clubs in Ville-Marie. For the occasion, they were accompanied by the mayor of Ville-Marie, Mr. Martin Lefebvre.

The project involves redeveloping the Parc des Clubs into a multisport park for all residents. The work will include installing playgrounds and play modules for youth and building a multipurpose trail, illuminated baseball diamond, scorekeepers' building, grassy practice area, skateboard park and multisport courts. In addition, it will include upgrades to the overall park and service building as well as landscaping work and installation of street furniture.

In support of this project, the Government of Canada is investing $1,098,276 under the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Government of Quebec is granting $1,098,276 under its Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program) (PAFIRS). This new infrastructure will contribute to the vitality and development of the Ville-Marie community and the entire region.

Quotes

"Investments in recreational and sports infrastructure promote a healthy lifestyle and help communities build vibrant and inclusive living environments. That is why today we are announcing more than $1M in federal funding for the redevelopment of the Parc des Clubs in Ville-Marie. Congratulations to all the partners for working together on this wonderful project, which will positively impact the physical and mental health of Ville-Marie residents."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to modern, quality recreational and sports infrastructure is a priority for our government. We provide Quebecers with quality facilities offering a wide variety of activities and equipment. This helps maintain good physical and mental health for the entire population. I am very proud to know that, once again, this new, modern and adapted infrastructure will meet the needs of both experienced and young athletes in the community."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am delighted for the residents of Ville-Marie and the surrounding area. With the redevelopment of the Parc des Clubs, they will have access to quality facilities, giving them an opportunity to be active and socialize. I would like to thank all the stakeholders who were directly or indirectly involved in making this project a reality. I am confident that local residents will use it regularly."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"The City of Ville-Marie's parks and green spaces offer user-friendly, inclusive, accessible and attractive places that enable residents to be active year-round. With this major financial assistance from both levels of government, the city is also investing to offer the community a completely redesigned, improved and up-to-date park, including spaces and games for all age groups. Starting this spring, we will begin work on this long-awaited park. What great news!"

Martin Lefebvre, Mayor of Ville-Marie

Quick facts

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreational and sports infrastructure projects already announced in Quebec in 2021, representing joint contributions totalling $294 million .

in 2021, representing joint contributions totalling . Under the ICIP, the federal government plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (IBA) is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

in between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement for the Investing in Infrastructure Program (IBA) is intended to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Quebec Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Government of Quebec established the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program) (PAFIRS). By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

established the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program) (PAFIRS). By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers. The ICIP and PAFIRS programs will receive $60M from a residual envelope in equal parts from the governments of Canada and Quebec , bringing the total joint investment in recreational infrastructure to $354M .

