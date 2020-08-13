Canada and Prince Edward Island work together to benefit from new solar array

SLEMON PARK, PEI, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.



Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources; Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont; and the Honourable Steven Myers, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, announced funding to build a new solar energy array and storage facility for the island.

The Slemon Park Microgrid Project, a 100-acre, 10 megawatt solar array, is expected to increase renewable energy utilized on Prince Edward Island by 3.5 percent, making it an important step towards the island becoming energy self-sufficient.

The Government of Canada is investing a total of $12.3 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and the Smart Grid Program. Both programs are part of the Government of Canada's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is also providing $12.7 million towards the project.

Quotes

"The people of Prince Edward Island are blazing a trail to energy self-sufficiency, and the Slemon Park Microgrid Project is another big step in building strong, sustainable communities. This partnership will provide a clean, continuous source of electricity for residents, businesses and industry in Slemon Park. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"MP Bobby Morrissey has been a powerful advocate for clean energy in PEI. This smart grid project in Slemon Park will reduce electricity costs for families on the island."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The Slemon Park microgrid project addresses three vital areas of the Provincial Energy Strategy - efficiency, conservation, and renewables. This project will reduce GHG emissions and our reliance on imported power. This is a positive step in moving Prince Edward Island towards energy independence."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $332 million in over 120 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 120 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

