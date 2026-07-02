Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure to support more housing in Souris

SOURIS, PEI, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan; the Honourable Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island; the Honourable Robin Croucher, Minister of Education and Early Years and MLA for Souris-Elmira; and Her Worship JoAnne Dunphy, Mayor of Souris, announced a joint investment of more than $9.1 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to expand the essential infrastructure needed to build more homes.

Funding will support the expansion of Souris' municipal servicing capacity by extending the Town's water, sewer and stormwater system and the construction of a new sanitary lift station. Additional work will include the creation of naturalized stormwater detention areas and complete road reconstruction. Once complete, fully serviced lots will be ready for a planned 90-lot residential subdivision that will support long term community growth.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods. This investment also supports ""Building Together" – Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029".

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Strong communities depend on reliable water, wastewater and stormwater systems. That's why the Government of Canada, in partnership with the Government of PEI and the Town of Souris, have invested in increasing the town's servicing capacity to support new housing opportunities and sustainable community growth."

Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"Investing in infrastructure means investing in people and in the future of our province. Our government is working to make sure Islanders have safe, affordable homes and strong communities. We're pleased to partner with the Government of Canada and the Town of Souris to help create new housing and support growth for years to come."

The Honourable Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"This project is an important opportunity for the Town of Souris to continue growing and expanding housing options for residents. Investments in infrastructure like this play a key role in supporting the long-term sustainability and prosperity of communities like ours."

The Honourable Robin Croucher, Minister of Education and Early Years, and MLA for Souris-Elmira

"This funding is a significant step forward for Souris. With the support of our federal and provincial partners, we're able to move ahead with much-needed housing development. This project will help meet growing demand, strengthen our local economy, and give more families the opportunity to call our community home. We're proud to be part of a collaborative effort that's building a stronger future for Souris."

Her Worship JoAnne Dunphy, Mayor of Souris

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $4,569,740 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), the Government of Prince Edward Island is investing $3,046,189, and the Town of Souris is investing $1,523,551.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalisation of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

"Building Together" Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Stacey Miller, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, 902-218-2103, [email protected]