Building Canada strong by investing in Phase 2 of the White Rock Pier Reconstruction

WHITE ROCK, BC, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, Ernie Klassen, Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock, announced a federal investment of more than $25 million toward phase 2 of the White Rock Pier reconstruction through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Located in Semiahmoo Bay, the Pier is one of the community's most iconic waterfront landmarks, with significant cultural and historical importance. During the 2018 winter storm, a 100-metre section of the Pier was destroyed. The remaining two-thirds are now approaching the end of their service life and require full replacement to meet current seismic safety requirements.

Phase 2 of the White Rock Pier reconstruction will extend the Pier's service life, enhance safety, and align with modern seismic, structural, and accessibility standards. It will replace the deteriorated timber structure with a more durable and resilient design, improving long-term safety, reliability, and resistance to severe weather and marine conditions. The project will also include collaboration with Semiahmoo First Nation on cultural and historical preservation and fishing boat storage, improved access through a new ramp from the upper intertidal beach to the north end of the Pier to ensure equitable access for all ages and abilities, expanded landing space to support emergency vehicle access, and embedded utility conduits to maintain essential services during and after emergencies.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in the White Rock Pier reconstruction will restore a waterfront landmark to preserve its long-term legacy for residents, visitors, and future generations. It will improve safety and accessibility, strengthen weather resiliency, and ensure the Pier remains a notable feature in White Rock for years to come."

Ernie Klassen, Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock

"The City of White Rock is grateful to the Government of Canada for the investment of over 25 million dollars from the Build Communities Strong Fund toward Phase 2 of the Pier Reconstruction. This announcement is the largest federal grant ever received in our city, and it is an honour to have advocated for the iconic White Rock Pier - our city's most cherished public space and destination enjoyed daily by residents and visitors. This essential restoration will protect our community's crown jewel for generations to come, ensuring it remains safe, resilient and ready for use as we continue safeguarding the heritage and history that defines our city."

Megan Knight, Mayor of White Rock

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $25,935,000 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and the City of White Rock is contributing $4,065,000.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.





Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.





Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can submit a shovel-ready project via an online portal until July 15, 2026, and until August 12, 2026, for Indigenous and territorial applicants. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples.



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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected] | Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected] | Gagan Lidhran, Media Relations Coordinator, City of White Rock, 778-866-8514, [email protected]