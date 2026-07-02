Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in wastewater infrastructure to support more housing in Morell

MORELL, PE, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan; the Honourable Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island; the Honourable Kent Dollar, Minister of Housing and Communities; and His Worship Danny Kelly, Mayor of Morell, announced a joint investment of more than $398,000 through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to upgrade the sewage pumping station and associated network of pipes that will create the capacity needed to build additional homes in Morell.

Project funding will support the rehabilitation of the pumping station by replacing pumps and piping, improving mechanical systems and ensuring the facility can operate reliably year-round. This upgraded system will improve service for residents and allow the construction of at least 50 additional homes.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods. This investment also supports ""Building Together" – Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029".

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Essential infrastructure like wastewater systems are the foundation of strong communities. That's why the Government of Canada is partnering with the Province and the Town of Morell to invest in modernizing the sewage pumping station and associated infrastructure which will help make the community more resilient while increasing the capacity for growth."

Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"By working together with our federal and municipal partners, we're making meaningful investments that help more Islanders find a place to call home. It's about putting people first and building stronger, more sustainable communities for the future."

The Honourable Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"We need the right infrastructure in place before new housing can be built. This investment helps make that possible in Morell. By working with our municipal and federal partners, we're helping communities grow and build more homes for Islanders."

The Honourable Kent Dollar, Minister of Housing and Communities

"We're proud to see this investment in our community. It will improve services for residents and give us the capacity to keep our community growing."

His Worship Danny Kelly, Mayor of Morell

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $199,156 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), the Government of Prince Edward Island is investing $132,758, and the Rural Municipality of Morell is investing $66,399.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalisation of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

"Building Together" Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Stacey Miller, Senior Communications Officer,Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, 902-218-2103, [email protected]