Building Canada strong from playground to podium--Government of Canada makes major investments in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is Building Canada Strong through sport. From playground to podium, we are investing in communities, supporting athletes and uniting Canadians, because sport is the ultimate nation builder.

Today, through the Build Communities Strong Fund, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) announced a significant federal investment of up to $33.6 million in key sport infrastructure projects.

In Calgary, we will support the rehabilitation and modernization of the Olympic Oval at the University of Calgary campus, a legendary facility that hosted the 1988 Olympic Winter Games. Together with the Government of Alberta's matching investment, we will ensure the long-term operation and accessibility of the high-performance speed skating rink, known as the fastest ice in the world and the proud home of many Olympic medalists, medals and countless world records.

Federal funding will also support upgrades to the WinSport halfpipe in Calgary, another legacy venue from the 1988 Olympic Winter Games, ensuring it meets world-class training standards and can host more international events.

In Kananaskis, the Government of Canada's investment will increase snowmaking capacity and update security measures at the Nakiska National Ski Cross Training Centre.

All three projects will create more opportunities for Canadians to play, train, and proudly wear the maple leaf on the world stage, while strengthening our ability to host major sporting events and continuing to prove that Canada is the best sport-hosting nation. These investments will bring Canadians together and inspire the next generation.

The Build Communities Strong Fund, is a $51 billion Government of Canada initiative supporting infrastructure projects across the country that advance economic prosperity, housing, sport and recreation, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

Secretary of State van Koeverden also highlighted new support for Canada's athletes by expanding the Athlete Assistance Program (AAP) by $3 million annually, helping more athletes focus on their performance and pursuit of excellence.

Today's announcements build on the Government of Canada's generational investment of $1 billion to make sure we continue hosting world-class events like the FIFA World Cup 2026™, while expanding access to sport, upgrading stadiums, fields and community recreation facilities, and helping athletes succeed. A country that comes together through sport is a country united.

Quotes

"Today's investments are of paramount importance to building a stronger Canada. We are working together with sporting organizations and the provincial government to invest in national training centres, including the Olympic Oval, that will provide both athletes and broader communities with world-class facilities. Investments such as these promote healthy, active lifestyles, foster our talent, and position Canada as a top sporting destination."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Sport has the power to shape lives and connect people in ways that very few things can. These legendary facilities, the Olympic Oval, the WinSport halfpipe in Calgary, and the Nakiska National Ski Cross Training Centre, are places where we can create more opportunities for Canadians to play, train, and proudly wear the maple leaf on the world stage. By investing in these projects, the Government of Canada is strengthening our ability to host major sporting events, from the 1988 Calgary Olympic Winter Games to the FIFA World Cup 2026. We're continuing to prove that Canada is the best sport-hosting nation in the world, while helping more athletes focus on their performance and pursuit of excellence. We're building Canada Strong, from playground to podium."

The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"Calgary is well-renowned for its athletic facilities, such as the Olympic Oval and WinSport, as well as for the high-achieving athletes that those facilities have nurtured. Investing in training centres in Alberta, and across the country, helps ensure that they meet competitive standards while enhancing access to recreational opportunities for local residents. "

Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"Our government is proud to provide $26 million in matching funding to help preserve one of Canada's most iconic sport facilities. Together, we are ensuring the Olympic Oval continues to provide world-class training opportunities for high-performance athletes. This investment reflects our shared commitment to supporting excellence in sport and strengthening this legacy for generations to come"

The Honourable Andrew Boitchenko, Minister of Tourism and Sport

"The University of Calgary thanks the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta for these critical and timely investments to ensure the Olympic Oval remains one of the nation's premier athletic facilities and a vibrant community hub that bolsters Calgary's reputation as a world-class sporting city. Complementing the Oval's elite training and event-hosting capacity is decades of globally recognized research undertaken at the University of Calgary, in human physiology, injury prevention and recovery, and equipment design. This funding from the federal and provincial governments supports more than renewed infrastructure. It supports athletic excellence, scientific innovation, and community connection."

Dr. Ed McCauley, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Calgary

"This investment is about much more than infrastructure--it's about creating opportunities for Canadian snowboarders to develop, train and succeed here at home. By strengthening our National Training Centre Network, we're investing in the next generation of athletes, supporting the communities that help grow our sport, and building a lasting legacy that will benefit Canadian snowboarding for years to come. We're grateful to the Government of Canada and all of our partners for believing in the future of our sport and helping create an environment where more athletes can chase their dreams right here in Canada."

Dustin Heise, CEO, Canada Snowboard

"Canada has a proud and decorated history in ski racing, with Olympic, Paralympic and World Championship success that has inspired generations of Canadians. Sustaining and building on that success requires continued investment in world-class training environments where athletes can develop to reach their full potential. Alpine Canada welcomes the Government of Canada's support through the Build Communities Strong Fund. This investment in three training centres, the Dave Murray National Training Centre in Whistler, the Panorama Mountain National Alpine Training Centre, and the Nakiska National Ski Cross Training Centre, will strengthen the development pathway, creating lasting benefits for athletes and coaches at every level--from local clubs to the national team--and helping position Canada as a world-leading ski racing nation."

Jeff Thompson, Senior Vice President, Domestic Sport Programs & Events, Alpine Canada

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $33,676,000 in these projects through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund. The Olympic Oval Critical Infrastructure Renewal project is receiving up to $26,000,000 in federal funding. The Province of Alberta is also contributing $26,000,000. The Canada Snowboard National Training Centre Network project is receiving up to $4,024,000. The National Alpine Ski Training Centre Network project is receiving up to $3,652,000.

The Canada Snowboard National Training Centre Network project will also complete upgrades to facilities in the Yukon and Quebec.

The National Alpine Ski Training Centre project will also complete upgrades to the Panorama Mountain National Alpine Training Centre and the Dave Murray National Alpine Training Centre in British Columbia.

The federal government is also investing an additional $3 million annually through the Athlete Assistance Program (AAP). This brings the total funding available annually to athletes up to $43 million, allowing higher monthly allowances to even more high-performance athletes.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Indigenous and territorial applicants can submit a shovel-ready project under the Direct Delivery stream until August 12, 2026.

Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.

In accordance with the Provincial Priorities Act (C-18) , projects approved in Alberta must receive authorization from Alberta Municipal Affairs before an agreement can be entered into with municipalities. Federal funding can be provided only after this authorization is granted.

, projects approved in Alberta must receive authorization from Alberta Municipal Affairs before an agreement can be entered into with municipalities. Federal funding can be provided only after this authorization is granted. The AAP is a sport funding program that contributes to the pursuit of excellence.

The AAP support seeks to relieve some of the financial pressures associated with preparing for and participating in international sport and assists high-performance Canadian athletes to combine their sport and academic or working careers while training intensively in pursuit of world-class performances.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]