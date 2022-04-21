CORNWALL, PEI, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings – to water treatment systems and clean energy projects – reliable infrastructure is key to building stronger communities.



Today, Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Her Worship Minerva McCourt, Mayor of the Town of Cornwall, announced joint funding for two community infrastructure projects that will improve water and wastewater infrastructure in the Town of Cornwall.

Funding will support the installation of 2,100 metres of new watermains, 18 new fire hydrants and new property services along Main Street. Several hundred metres of the new watermains will be used to expand the water distribution system and provide new services to 13 existing properties over a hundred acres of land within Cornwall. This will provide residents with increased access to potable water, improved water pressure and provide greater fire protection to the commercial areas of Main Street.

Additionally, funding will see the rehabilitation and repairs of the North River Lagoon Berm to extend its lifespan and support and protect the local lagoon system. Repairs and upgrades include excavating the lagoon and installing a synthetic clay liner for better protection against severe weather events.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.3 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $1.1 million, while the municipality is contributing over $920,000.

"Cornwall is a growing, thriving community, and investments in water and wastewater infrastructure are key to ensuring the town can continue to expand and welcome new residents. The investments we are making with our provincial and municipal partners will provide residents with improved water quality, expanded water services and better wastewater management for years to come."

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Safe and readily available water is important for public health whether it is used for drinking, food production, recreational purposes or to ensure greater fire protection of residents. By working together, all three levels of government, we are supporting stronger neighbourhoods, safer communities and the future growth of the Town of Cornwall.

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The Town of Cornwall's resident well-being is always first and foremost. These investments from the Federal, Provincial and Municipal Governments in water and wastewater infrastructure will help to provide our residents with improved water quality and improved water services and wastewater management for now and the future."

Her Worship Minerva McCourt, Mayor of the Town of Cornwall

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, over $26 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

of the Investing in Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $497 million in 218 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Plan, while the Province of Prince Edward Island has invested more than $421 million .

has invested more than in 218 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Plan, while the Province of has invested more than . Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

