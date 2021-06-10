TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General and Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke–Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Susan Bisaillon, Chief Executive Officer of The Safehaven Project for Community Living announced joint funding for upgrades for the accessible community pool at The Safehaven Project for Community Living.

The Government of Canada is investing $66,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $54,000, while The Safehaven Project for Community Living is contributing more than $44,000.

This project includes the construction of an accessibility ramp in the pool, accessible changing rooms and a pool enclosure to extend the time periods when the pool if open for the public. The construction also includes making the pool shallower to increase safety.

This renovation project will improve access to Safehaven's swimming programs which offers children and young adults with complex care needs a place for engaging in social contact and developing new skills. This project will provide residents with greater access to vital recreational and social infrastructure for years to come.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Ensuring residents have access to social and recreational programs and infrastructure is important for community inclusiveness and wellbeing. Today's investment for renovations to Safehaven's community pool will allow the centre to provide greater community access to the facility and its programs. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our investments will create a safe and more accessible swimming pool for Safehaven's residents. As the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly highlighted, investments in the health and wellness of Ontarians are more critical than ever. The Ontario government is committed to bringing infrastructure investments to Ontario communities and supporting cultural and recreational infrastructure projects to help protect our communities, making them stronger, healthier and safer, while helping create jobs."

Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General and Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke–Lakeshore

"Having a fully accessible pool for individuals with special needs means that they are provided with opportunities that many individuals take for granted. The benefits for our clients are instant and they feel comfortable in the water, improve their range of motion and strength, build confidence and have an opportunity to socialize outdoors in the warm weather."

Susan Bisaillon, Chief Executive Officer of The Safehaven Project for Community Living

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $13.9 billion in over 3,280 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,280 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

