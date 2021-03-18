PORT HOPE, ON, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; David Piccini, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Colleges and Universities and Member of Provincial Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bob Sanderson, Mayor of Port Hope, announced funding for the expansion of a recreation centre in Port Hope.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.2 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $1 million, while the Municipality of Port Hope is providing over $800,000 toward this project.

The project involves the expansion and rehabilitation of the existing Town Park Recreation Centre, with the addition of three multi-purpose rooms, a large gathering area, storage space, as well as rehabilitating the existing kitchen, increasing room sizes, and creating a new parking lot.

The project will provide residents, particularly seniors, with improved access to community and recreational activities at the Town Park Recreation Centre.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

"Recreation centres are at the heart of inclusive, sustainable and welcoming communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. For the people of Port Hope, in particular seniors, federal funding of more than $1.2 million toward the new kitchen and meeting rooms will make the Town Park Recreation Centre an even better gathering place to bring the community together. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We have very active seniors in Port Hope and throughout Northumberland—Peterborough South who deserve a modern space through which they can access community and recreational activities. This investment of over $1 million from the Government of Ontario for Port Hope's infrastructure project will help the Town Park Recreation Centre expand its building to offer more services to support seniors age-in-place. I have always enjoyed working with the Municipality of Port Hope and active community partners to bring forward worthwhile projects that will enrich our community for generations to come."

David Piccini, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This project will enable us to deliver a variety of multi-generational programming, meeting the needs of our Seniors and providing additional space for our expanding program offerings for all persons in Port Hope. We are grateful for the generous project funding from both federal and provincial governments and note how effective it is when all levels of government work together on long-term planning initiatives towards a common goal."

His Worship Bob Sanderson, Mayor of the Municipality of Port Hope

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,800 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

