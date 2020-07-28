SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the Governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in public transit infrastructure are important to building sustainable communities. These investments support a healthy environment and help Ontarians get to work, school, and essential services.

Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedNor) and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; along with Stephen Crawford, Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville and Parliamentary Assistant to the Ontario Minister of Infrastructure and on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Christian Provenzano, Mayor of the City of Sault Ste. Marie, today announced funding for six public transit projects in the city.

These investments include the purchase of 22 buses to replace existing vehicles in the fleet. Fare boxes and automatic vehicle location and call-out equipment will be replaced and upgraded, providing next-stop capabilities and vehicle Wi-Fi on all 39 vehicles of the fleet.

In addition, the downtown bus terminal will be relocated with the construction of a new addition to the main transit building. This will provide a safe, comfortable location for riders to wait and includes a concession and public washrooms. A new bus transfer point in the northern part of the city will ensure transit users can transfer buses within that area without having to go downtown. The purchase of up to 25 bus shelters will replace aging shelters, while the replacement of two transit vehicles used by supervisors and mechanics will help resolve transit issues quickly and efficiently.

Together, these projects will improve the capacity and quality of the transit system, while reducing maintenance costs.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.5 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $4.5 million, while the City of Sault Ste. Marie is contributing more than $3.4 million.

Quotes

"Investing in modern public transportation systems is essential to building sustainable and healthy communities. Many residents in Sault Ste. Marie rely on public transit to get to work or school, and access services they need every day. The investments being made today will help transform the city's transit system, making it more accessible to residents for years to come."

Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedNor) and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Today, Ontario is investing more than $4.5 million dollars to support local transit infrastructure serving the residents of Sault Ste. Marie. As our economy begins to reopen, the approval of these transit infrastructure projects and this joint investment from Ontario, the Federal government and the City of Sault Ste. Marie will help jump start both the local recovery and create much needed jobs. I am very pleased that Sault Ste. Marie can now move forward with these local priority projects and deliver improved transit infrastructure to the community."

Stephen Crawford, Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville and Parliamentary Assistant to the Ontario Minister of Infrastructure, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure;

"Transit is one of the most important services the City provides, and staff is continuing to work hard to provide a service that meets the needs of our ridership. I want to recognize the Government of Canada for their support. The City has a responsibility to support the movement of people throughout Sault Ste. Marie, and this support helps us meet that responsibility."

His Worship Christian Provenzano, Mayor of the City of Sault Ste. Marie

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.7 billion in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

has invested more than in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across under the infrastructure plan. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in sustainable public transit to support residents of Sault Ste. Marie

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support six public transit projects in the City of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. These investments will support healthier and more sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.5 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $4.5 million, while the City of Sault Ste. Marie is contributing over $3.4 million.*

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal /

Other

Funding Purchase of Rolling Stock Assets - Buses Purchase of 22 new buses over several years will reduce the average age of the fleet and will lower maintenance and repair costs, resulting in a more efficient and reliable public transit system. $3,670,000 $3,058,027.50 $2,446,972.50 Bus Technology Improvements - Farebox and Automatic Vehicle Locator Replacement and upgrade of Farebox and Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL) technology on all 39 transit buses will ensure all technology capabilities conform to industry standards. These changes will improve the efficiency and accessibility of the public transit system for passengers. $750,000 $499,950 $250,050 Construction of a Northern Transfer Point (Stop) Construction of a new bus station in northern Sault Ste. Marie will enable transit users to make transfers to other bus routes without having to go downtown, saving them time and improving capacity, quality and access to the public transit system. $200,000 $166,650 $133,350 Relocation of the Downtown Terminal Relocation of the bus terminal to the downtown core will improve passenger safety and access to public transit and amenities, ensuring a higher quality and more convenient public transit service. $800,000 $666,600 $533,400 Replacement of Bus Shelters Installation of up to 25 new bus shelters will replace aging infrastructure and provide passengers with a more accessible public transit experience, by improving the quality and safety, and access to the transit system. $100,000 $83,325 $66,675 Replacement of Transit Supervisor Vehicles Replacement of two transit vehicles used by supervisors and mechanics will help resolve transit issues quickly and efficiently, improving transit quality and safety. $40,000 $33,330 $26,670

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. For the Bus Technology Improvements, Farebox and Automatic Vehicle Locator project, the federal contribution is 50%. Contributions from recipients may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs). Cost-sharing may differ depending on recipient, such as First Nations communities.

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID-19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Government of Ontario Resources – COVID-19:

https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

