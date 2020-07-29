Canada and Ontario invest in modern, green public transit for residents of Oakville

OAKVILLE, ON, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health, it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.



The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and Member of Parliament for Oakville; Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Effie Triantafilopoulos, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington; and Rob Burton, Mayor of the Town of Oakville, announced funding for 14 projects today that will modernize Oakville's transit system and create a more sustainable community.

Projects include the replacement of 57 diesel buses over the next six years with zero-emission battery-electric buses, plus 16 new electric buses to expand the fleet. In addition, 32 charging stations will be installed to support battery charging for the electric buses. These investments will lower Oakville Transit's operation and maintenance costs, and reduce the fleet's impact on the environment.

Several projects will modernize the transit experience for users. Wi-Fi will be installed on 107 conventional and 20 para-transit buses so riders can easily connect to the Internet from their mobile devices. Users will be able to track their bus location and arrival times with a new Internet and smart phone application, while a new real-time trip management mobile app will also be available for para-transit users. All of these improvements will make the system more reliable and convenient for riders.



In addition, approximately 249 bus stops in Oakville will be upgraded to ensure full accessibility for riders, with landing pads, walkways, ramps, and curbs. These upgrades will improve safety and comfort for all transit users.

The Government of Canada is investing over $26.5 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $22.1 million, while the Town of Oakville is contributing over $17.6 million.

"Public transit allows Canadians to get around in cheaper, cleaner and faster ways. The investment in new buses, charging stations, onboard Wi-Fi and scheduling software in Oakville will improve the quality of lives for residents, get cars off the road and help electrify their transit systems. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in public transit are critical to building healthy, sustainable communities where residents can thrive. This investment will implement technology upgrades that will significantly improve the experience, capacity and quality of the public transit system. I am excited to see how this new technology will benefit not only our community but also our environment."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Oakville

"I have long advocated for public transit and the addition of electric buses to our fleet. It was one of the first things I pushed for when I was first elected as an MP in 2015. Replacing diesel buses with zero emission battery-electric buses will reduce operation and maintenance costs, and provide quieter bus operations in the community and reduce the fleet's carbon footprint. This funding will also accelerate the accessibility of transit stops. Investments in safe, environmentally friendly public transit projects like the ones we are announcing today are critical to supporting a healthy, sustainable, inclusive and accessible community."

Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington

"It's a great day for Oakville Transit. On behalf of Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott, I am extremely pleased to announce that our government is investing more than $22.1 million to support fourteen transit infrastructure projects in our Town of Oakville. I am proud to be part of a government that is working collaboratively with our federal and municipal partners, so that our residents will be able to get where they need to go safely and on time."

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Oakville Council has been active in implementing policies and programs that address climate change since 2006 and took the steps necessary for the electrification of transit buses in 2011 with the new bus garage and service centre, which features a heightened roof and crane necessary for servicing electric buses. The funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will enable us to leverage new technology and work to reduce our environmental footprint while enhancing transit infrastructure and meet the needs to customers."

His Worship Rob Burton, Mayor of the Town of Oakville

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$28.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.7 billion in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

has invested more than in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across under the infrastructure plan. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Government of Canada is investing over $26.5 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $22.1 million, while the Town of Oakville is contributing over $17.6 million.*

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding Specialized Vehicle Replacement Replacement of 18 diesel buses with specialized zero-emission battery-electric buses, which will reduce Oakville Transit's operation and maintenance costs. Ten light duty electric bus charging stations will also be installed as part of this project. $3,460,000 $2,883,045 $2,306,955 Specialized Vehicle Expansion Purchase of nine additional specialized zero-emission battery-electric buses will enable expansion of service levels for both specialized and on-demand services, improving the quality and capacity of the public transit system, while reducing the fleet's carbon emissions. $1,836,000 $1,529,847 $1,224,153 Conventional Vehicle Replacement – 2021 Replacement of seven diesel buses with zero-emission battery-electric buses will reduce operation and maintenance costs, and provide quieter bus operations in the community. Seven charging stations will be installed to support charging of Oakville's electric bus fleet. $3,251,000 $2,708,896 $2,167,604 Conventional Vehicle Replacement – 2022 Replacement of eight diesel buses with zero emission battery-electric buses will reduce operation and maintenance costs, and provide quieter bus operations in the community. Eight charging stations will be installed to support charging of Oakville's electric bus fleet. $3,624,000 $3,019,698 $2,416,302 Conventional Vehicle Replacement – 2023 Replacement of eight diesel buses with zero emission battery-electric buses will reduce operation and maintenance costs, and provide quieter bus operations in the community. $3,264,000 $2,719,728 $2,176,272 Conventional Vehicle Replacement – 2024 Replacement of six diesel buses with zero emission battery-electric buses will reduce operation and maintenance costs, and provide quieter bus operations in the community. $2,448,000 $2,039,796 $1,632,204 Conventional Vehicle Replacement – 2025 Replacement of eight diesel buses with zero emission battery-electric buses will reduce operation and maintenance costs, and provide quieter bus operations in the community. $3,264,000 $2,719,728 $2,176,272 Conventional Vehicle Replacement – 2026 Replacement of two diesel buses with zero emission battery-electric buses will reduce operation and maintenance costs, and provide quieter bus operations in the community. $816,000 $679,932 $544,068 Bus Stop Accessibility Improvements Improvements to landing pads, walkways, ramps, and curbs at approximately 249 bus stops in the city's public transit system. These upgrades will improve the quality, safety, and accessibility of the public transit system for all users. $200,000 $166,650 $133,350 Conventional Vehicle Expansion Purchase of seven zero-emission battery-electric buses and seven charging stations to support charging of Oakville's electric bus fleet. The seven additional vehicles will enable the city to expand the frequency of service and the number of bus routes, improving the quality and capacity of the transit system, while reducing the fleet's carbon footprint. $3,311,524 $2,759,327 $2,207,959 Onboard WiFi and Automated Video Surveillance System Installation of WiFi on 107 conventional and 20 specialized buses, enabling transit users to have onboard mobile device connectivity. The onboard WiFi will be integrated with the video surveillance camera system on the fleet's vehicles, enabling live streaming of onboard video during emergencies. The project will improve the overall safety and convenience of the public transit system for customers and staff. $352,800 $293,971 $235,229 Integrated Conventional Scheduling Software Introduction of a new automated service scheduling system that is integrated with on-demand scheduling software and driver dispatch and assignment functions. The system will facilitate scheduling of standard, specialized, and on-demand transit services, creating more efficient schedules and improving the quality of service. $268,000 $223,311 $178,689 Intelligent Transportation System and Data Feed Upgrade Implementation of technology upgrades to provide bus location, arrival, and departure times to transit riders via internet and a smart phone application. The upgrade will be compatible with the Metrolinx Triplinx planner, enabling transit users to do regional trip planning using the same technology. The project will result in the improved quality, safety and accessibility of the public transit system. $225,200 $187,648 $150,152 Real-Time Scheduling Upgrade and Application with Digital Screens Introduction of on-demand scheduling software and a real-time trip management mobile application for customers requiring specialized transit services. Three digital bus arrival display screens will also be installed at high traffic areas, enabling customers to see when their bus is scheduled to arrive. This project will increase the quality and convenience of the public transit system for its customers. $204,000 $169,983 $136,017

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively, as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from recipients may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs). Cost-sharing may differ depending on recipient, such as First Nations communities.

