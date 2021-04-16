RENFREW, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; The Honourable John Yakabuski, Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Don Eady, Mayor of the Town of Renfrew, announced joint funding to expand and improve the Ma-te-Way Activity Centre in Renfrew.

The Government of Canada is investing over $6.4 million towards this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $5.3 million, and the Town of Renfrew is contributing over $4.2 million.

This project includes expanding the current community arena and hall to include an Indigenous Cultural Centre, an additional ice pad, a walking track, fitness centre, gymnasium, and multipurpose rooms. This expansion will allow the Centre to improve access to cultural infrastructure and better meet community needs through enhanced recreational facilities.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in cultural, recreational, and community infrastructure is essential in supporting inclusive and healthy communities. Today's announcement for the Ma-te-Way Activity Centre in Renfrew ensures these community and recreational facilities are able to offer valued social and recreational programs for years to come, including a new Indigenous Cultural Centre and enhanced recreational facilities like an ice pad, walking track and fitness centre. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This joint investment not only bolsters our community's infrastructure but provides social and cultural resources that residents will be able to take advantage of for years to come. Our government is committed to supporting infrastructure investments like the Ma-Te-Way Activity Centre in Ontario as they continue to foster job creation and regional tourism opportunities that lead to strong local economies."

The Honourable John Yakabuski, Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Through this incredible commitment of financial support by our federal and provincial government partners, the Town of Renfrew will see the creation of a community hub that provides a central access point for a range of much needed health, cultural, recreational, and green spaces to nourish community life. Our relationship with our Algonquin friends is a long-standing one, and so I'm pleased that today's announcement also makes possible the creation of the Bonnechere Algonquin First Nation Indigenous Cultural Centre which will nurture bi-cultural awareness through the sharing of traditions, customs, values, spirituality and the life-sustaining resources of the land."

His Worship Don Eady, Mayor of the Town of Renfrew

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,880 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,880 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, with the Government of Canada investing approximately $407 million , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, with the Government of investing approximately , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Kevin Hill, Director of Parks, Recreation & Facilities, Town of Renfrew, 613-432-3131, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

