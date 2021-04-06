ST.-CHARLES, ON, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship, Paul Schoppmann, Mayor of the Municipality of St.-Charles, announced funding for upgrades to the Community Arena and the addition of a splash pad.

The Government of Canada is investing $161,891 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing $134,896 toward this project while the Municipality of St.-Charles is investing $107,941.

Upgrades to the Community Arena will increase occupancy rates and allow the facility to safely host major community events. Once improvements are complete, the renovated facility will feature an updated fire alarm system and widened doors, a new ice resurfacer, new fitness equipment, and a new splash pad.

These renovations will improve safety and accessibility of the facility and enable St.-Charles residents and visitors alike to enjoy the facility for years to come.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

"The Community Arena is a valued recreational hub for the residents of St.-Charles. Through this investment, new tournaments and community events are now a possibility. The people of this community, and Canadians everywhere, deserve access to modern and accessible community and recreation infrastructure that supports our growing communities and families."

Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government recognizes the importance of having safe, modern, and accessible facilities that are equipped to meet the needs of every member of the community. Upgrades like those announced today are essential to ensuring our community facilities can meet the diverse needs of the population and help to build strong, vibrant, and active communities."

Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Municipality of St.-Charles is extremely pleased to be receiving this funding which will greatly benefit our various recreational activities. The splashpad was a concept brought forward by local volunteers some time ago. They will no doubt will be excited to see this actually become a cornerstone of activities for our children. The proposed improvements and modernization of the both the gym and arena will greatly aid in increased utilization of these facilities into the future. We would like to thank both the Federal and Provincial Governments in supporting this great endeavour for our Municipality"

His Worship, Paul Schoppmann, Mayor of the Municipality of St.-Charles

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,865 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,865 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

