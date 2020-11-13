A funding announcement took place at 3865 Old Richmond Road, where the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa is building a 35-unit affordable housing complex. The new development will replace a rectory at that location with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units. Seven units will be accessible. Plans also include a ground floor community services hub and a community resource centre.

Funding for this project is being delivered through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative, which is jointly funded by the governments of Canada and Ontario.

Quotes

"This investment in our community will ensure more residents of Bells Corners will have a home that meets their needs and they can afford. This new rental development will add much-needed affordable homes, giving more people in our community the opportunity to have the housing and services that will allow them to thrive." – Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean

"I'm proud to announce our governments are investing $4 million to build a much-needed affordable housing project right here in Ottawa. COVID-19 has highlighted how important access to affordable housing is for our community, and the new 35-unit building created through this project will make a real difference in the lives of so many of our local residents." – Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nepean

Quick Facts

The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative builds on the success of the Investment in Affordable Housing program and addresses local priorities in the areas of housing supply and affordability.



Under the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative, local communities have the flexibility to address their local housing needs by funding new rental construction, home repairs, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership.



The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.



is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. As part of the Community Housing Renewal Strategy, the Ontario government is investing nearly $1 billion in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in Ontario .



government is investing nearly in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in . Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.



plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit is a joint federal-provincial housing allowance program that gives people more choice in where they live. Ontario was the first province to announce the signing of a bilateral agreement for the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit with a joint investment of up to $1.4 billion over nine years. Since the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit program launched on April 1, 2020 , over 3,800 households have received assistance. In the first year up to 5,200 households may receive assistance and that number is expected to grow each year.



was the first province to announce the signing of a bilateral agreement for the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit with a joint investment of up to over nine years. Since the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit program launched on , over 3,800 households have received assistance. In the first year up to 5,200 households may receive assistance and that number is expected to grow each year. Ontario is providing $510 million to municipalities across the province through the Social Services Relief Fund to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep vulnerable people safe. This includes funding to local service managers, including over $31 million to Ottawa , and Indigenous program administrators who were given the flexibility to expand the key services they already offer to meet their local needs, including supporting people who are having difficulty paying rent.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn,

Instagram and Facebook.



authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter



is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: on this release: Jessica Eritou, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Adam Wilson, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]; Wilbur McLean, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 416-218-3331, [email protected]; Conrad Spezowk, Communications Branch, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

