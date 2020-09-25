Canada and Ontario Invest in Affordable Housing in Kemptville

KEMPTVILLE, ON, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a place to call home and that's why the governments of Canada and Ontario are providing nearly $1.5 million to help create new affordable housing in Kemptville. This investment will ensure more families, seniors, people with disabilities and those at risk of homelessness have access to stable housing in their community.

Spearheaded by Community Living North Grenville3, the new 11-unit affordable housing complex is located at 224 Jack Street. A mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units, the complex is composed of a renovated duplex and three newly constructed townhomes. It includes nine barrier-free units, three of which are wheelchair accessible and feature wider doorways, roll-in showers and lower counters and switches. The housing development is in a park-like setting with mature trees and a community gazebo.

Funding for this project is being delivered through the Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF) and the Investment in Affordable Housing program (IAH). Both programs give local communities the flexibility to address their local housing needs by funding new rental construction, home repairs, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership.

Quotes

"This investment is already making a real difference in Kemptville and in the lives of those who call 224 Jack Street home. Our Government remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions to housing both in Kemptville and across Canada." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Supporting this affordable housing complex in Kemptville is a great example of how we're working together to make our housing system more efficient and sustainable – ensuring that people can access the housing and supports they need today and in the years to come." – Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Quick Facts

The Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF) and Investment in Affordable Housing program (IAH) are joint federal-provincial programs to fund the creation and repair of affordable housing. They also provide down payment assistance for homeownership and rental assistance to families and individuals in need.





Under the SIF and IAH programs, service managers and Indigenous program administrators have the flexibility to select which program components to participate in — such as new rental construction, home repair, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership — based on local housing needs in their communities.





The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.





is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. As part of the Community Housing Renewal Strategy, the Ontario government is investing nearly $1 billion in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in Ontario .





government is investing nearly in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in . Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.





plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario has provided $510 million to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep vulnerable people safe. This includes funding to local service managers and Indigenous program administrators who were given the flexibility to expand the key services they already offer to meet their local needs, including supporting people who are having difficulty paying rent.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.





authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

