WELLAND, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and community centres – to public transit and water and wastewater systems – investments in infrastructure build strong and healthy communities.



Today, Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure, announced joint funding for 144 water infrastructure projects across Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $190.2 million in 144 projects across Ontario, including those mentioned below, through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is providing over $140.5 million, while local communities are contributing more than $108.5 million. Today's investment will improve water infrastructure and ensure Canadians have better access to reliable and clean drinking water.

In Welland, this investment will support the installation of approximately 1,500 metres of watermain, along with seven new hydrants on Canal Bank Road. The improvements will help ensure that residents continue to have reliable access to clean drinking water. Roads and sidewalks impacted by work on this project will also be restored through this investment.

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen is another community receiving funding to support the replacement of over 500 metres of watermain along George Street and the installation of four new fire hydrants. Work will also include the reconstruction of affected roadways, sidewalks, and driveways. In Kingsville, over 3,200 metres of watermains will be replaced on several streets like James Avenue and Stonehedge Drive. The project will also see the installation of 234 water service lines and 24 new fire hydrants. In both communities, these projects will improve the reliability and capacity of watermains and increase access to potable water.

Funding will also support the replacement of over 4,400 metres of watermain in the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation. The work involves replacing thousands of metres of watermains along nine community roads including Onigaming Road, Anishinaabe Road, School Loop, and Ketemiikana Road. Moreover, this project will renew the fire pump in the existing water treatment plant. Once complete, this project will increase the reliability of the community's water supply and provide residents with increased access to clean water.

"Increasing access to clean drinking water is crucial to building strong, healthy communities. Our partnership with Ontario will improve drinking water infrastructure in 144 towns, cities and First Nations across Ontario, enabling these communities to keep growing."

Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Every community in Canada should have access to safe, clean drinking water. The investments in Dain City's water supply will help keep the community healthy and allow it to welcome more businesses and residents. Our Government will continue to partner with our provincial and municipal partners to invest in modern, reliable drinking water and wastewater systems."

Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"Today's announcement will see hundreds of millions invested in communities across Ontario, benefitting thousands of Ontarians. Our Government will continue to work with its provincial, territorial, municipal and Indigenous partners to build strong and resilient Canadian communities."

Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"Today's green infrastructure investments will bring long-lasting benefits to thousands of residents across Ontario. These 144 projects will provide increased access to clean water, improve the reliability of our water systems, and protect health and safety. This investment is just one of the many ways our government is building a cleaner, more sustainable Ontario for today, and for generations to come."

The Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure

"The green infrastructure investments announced today support our collective responsibility to protect the watersheds that flow into the Great Lakes, providing clean water for families here in Niagara and right across the province. The joint funding for 144 water infrastructure projects across Ontario include important clean water projects in Grimsby, Lincoln and Pelham in Niagara West."

Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West

"Investment in critical infrastructure is a pillar of sustainability to a growing city like Welland, and the Dain City Secure watermain project is an important realization for our residents. Funding from our provincial and federal partners strengthens our infrastructure and brings greater peace of mind to our residents, which pays dividends long after the work is complete."

His Worship Frank Campion, Mayor of the City of Welland

Projects must meet federal requirements under the Impact Assessment Act (IAA) and/or Indigenous consultation requirements before construction starts (which includes site preparation and vegetation removal).

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Over the last six years, the Government of Canada has invested over $18.6 billion toward more than 4,180 infrastructure projects across Ontario .

has invested over toward more than 4,180 infrastructure projects across . During that period, over $44 billion has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $4.4 billion for community drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over for community drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects. For its part, Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green infrastructure as well as other priority infrastructure, including across rural and northern communities.

is investing over to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green infrastructure as well as other priority infrastructure, including across rural and northern communities. Over the next 10 years, Ontario has planned investments of over $148 billion to support access to quality, reliable high-speed internet, and the construction, rehabilitation and modernization of new schools, hospitals, public transit, roads and bridges.

has planned investments of over to support access to quality, reliable high-speed internet, and the construction, rehabilitation and modernization of new schools, hospitals, public transit, roads and bridges. Getting shovels in the ground on critical infrastructure projects is part of the Ontario government's plan to build strong and resilient communities, stimulating job creation and boosting economic growth while protecting health and safety.

government's plan to build strong and resilient communities, stimulating job creation and boosting economic growth while protecting health and safety. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

