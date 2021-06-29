GUELPH, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to investments made by the Governments of Canada and Ontario, young people in Guelph will have access to more supportive housing options.

Today, Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced $1.2 million to help create eight units of supportive housing for young people in Guelph.

This project, located at 51 Bellevue Street, will renovate and expand Bellevue Supportive Housing, including eight independent living spaces (bachelor-type units), shared common space and a large communal kitchen. Support services, such as case management supports, mental health services and life skills coaching will be available on-site 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

The facility is operated by Wyndham House, a non-profit charitable organization that works to prevent, reduce and end youth homelessness by providing supportive housing and programs.

Funding for this project is being delivered through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative, which is a joint program by the federal and provincial governments.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Guelph and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most, including young adults. Our funding is providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of all Canadians, including young adults. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister Responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Today's announcement is a testament to the power of partnerships and what we can accomplish when we work together across all levels of government to support those in need. These homes will provide eight Guelph youths with a safe, modern place to call home, and are a tangible result of our innovative approach to supporting those experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"To alleviate housing need in Guelph, we need to invest across the housing spectrum, and that includes funding homes for young adults who are in need of a helping hand. Wyndham House is providing innovative, supportive places to call home for youth who otherwise may not have anywhere else to go. Our government is proud to partner with them on this project." – Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"Helping young people find a safe place to live, with the supports they need, will set them on the path to a brighter future. Wyndham House has helped hundreds of youth in Guelph and this funding will make sure they have the space they need to help hundreds more." – Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga.

The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

COCHI is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5 .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing.

.75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will create 160,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will create 160,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units. Ontario is investing $765 million through the Social Services Relief Fund to help municipalities and Indigenous program partners support shelters, create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians affected by COVID-19, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The County of Wellington , service manager for the City of Guelph has been allocated over $8 million through this fund. The Social Services Relief Fund is funded in part through the joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.

is investing through the Social Services Relief Fund to help municipalities and Indigenous program partners support shelters, create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians affected by COVID-19, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The County of , service manager for the has been allocated over through this fund. The Social Services Relief Fund is funded in part through the joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement. Ontario allocated nearly $1.8 billion in 2020-21 as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.

allocated nearly in 2020-21 as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund. Ontario has provided $147 million to help expand access to the provincial mental health and addictions system in every community. This funding builds on the province's $176 million investment in the Roadmap to Wellness, a comprehensive plan to build a fully connected mental health and addictions system across the province. The County of Wellington has received $100,000 as part of this investment.

