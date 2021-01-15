BRANTFORD, ON, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The governments of Canada and Ontario are collaborating to deliver new affordable rental housing units in Brantford. The $200,000 in funding will be delivered through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and will ensure more people have access to stable, affordable housing in their community.

Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina – Fort York and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Will Bouma, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brantford-Brant, on behalf of the Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, made the announcement today.

The new development will build four affordable housing units under the Rental Housing Component of the OPHI. The unique design of the four self-contained units is based on the tiny home approach but appears to look like a single-family home, consistent with the surrounding houses. The apartments will be about 300 square feet and geared to households with no dependents. This Compact Affordable Sustainable and Efficient Home (CASE) approach to building housing, allows for faster, more cost-efficient construction.

Quotes

"Struggling Canadians need a home that meets their needs and that they can afford. This new housing development will add vitally needed affordable homes, giving more Canadians the housing and services that will allow them to thrive here in Brantford." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"To tackle Ontario's affordability crisis, we need to look at new innovative housing solutions, including tiny homes. I'm proud that all levels of government are working together to bring these new safe affordable homes to Brantford, and across Ontario."– Will Bouma, MPP, Brantford-Brant

Quick Facts

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $12 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. As part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19, Ontario is investing approximately $1.5 billion in 2020-21 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes $510 million in Social Services Relief Funding provided to municipalities – over $4.4 million to the City of Brantford – and Indigenous community partners across the province to meet local needs, support people who are having difficulty paying rent and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter

is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Stephanie Bellotto, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]; Spencer Magee, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 647-244-0040, [email protected]; Conrad Spezowka, Communications Branch, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

