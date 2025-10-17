GLACE BAY, NS, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Glace Bay; John White, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Glace Bay–Dominion; and His Worship, Cecil Clarke, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality announced a combined investment of up to $2.9 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to develop or improve the essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster.

In total, these investments will benefit 52 existing housing units and unlock the potential for additional residential development in the Church Street area of Sydney Mines and the Brookland Street area of Glace Bay. This project is part of the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia's funding agreement that is paving the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

"By partnering with Nova Scotia, we're delivering future housing opportunities like the ones in Sydney Mines and Glace Bay to help get housing projects off the ground. We are partnering with governments, buildings, and communities through programs such as this one and organizations like Build Canada Homes, to drive innovation in the homebuilding industry, bringing the right partners together to build and accelerate the delivery of more affordable homes for Canadians."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Glace Bay

"We need to increase the capacity and sustainability of water delivery, wastewater and stormwater systems if we want our communities to grow and thrive. This investment will provide immediate benefits to residents in the area, while supporting the development of new housing, which creates more opportunities for Nova Scotians and helps our economy grow."

John White, MLA for Glace Bay-Dominion, on behalf of the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

"By strengthening our local infrastructure, including water and wastewater systems, we're ensuring it keeps pace with future growth and provides the foundation for communities to expand."

His Worship Cecil Clarke, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality

The federal government is investing $1,160,000 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)'s provincial and territorial agreement stream, while the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $966,570 and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is contributing $773,430.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focusing on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

