VICTORIA, NS, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural Nova Scotian municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

That is why the governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, today announced funding to upgrade the Trunk 30 section of the Cabot Trail.

The project consists of rehabilitating a total of 7.4 kilometres of road and replacing two culverts along the Trunk 30 section of the Cabot Trail. The first segment of upgrades will start just north of MacLellans Cross Road to Upper Middle River Bridge, and the second portion will begin from Upper Middle River Bridge to Victoria/Inverness County Line. The updated section of road will include a paved shoulder for bicycle and pedestrian traffic to encourage active transportation. As a result of this investment, the residents in rural Cape Breton will benefit from a more reliable road infrastructure, and a safe means of transportation and ultimately an improved quality of life.

The Government of Canada is investing $4.3 million through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Nova Scotia is providing over $4.4 million.

Quotes

"Rural communities are an integral part of our country and they have been highly impacted by Covid-19 in many different ways. This is why investments in local infrastructure like the rehabilitation of Cabot Trail in Victoria County is especially important to help communities bounce back and become more resilient now and in the future."

Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The Cabot Trail is an important tourism destination not only for Nova Scotia but for Canadian tourism. This investment will help ensure that our roads leading to breath-taking, look-offs are safe for tourists, for local residents and for motorcyclists. The paved shoulder will also make it safer for pedestrian and cyclist, encouraging active transportation."

Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal



Quick facts

The Cabot Trail Rehabilitation (Trunk 30) project is one of many infrastructure projects in small or rural communities in Nova Scotia receiving federal funding under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program . Other projects include the Eskasoni First Nation residential fiber optic project, and the new enhanced organic materials remediation facility in Guysborough .

receiving federal funding under the . Other projects include the Eskasoni First Nation residential fiber optic project, and the new enhanced organic materials remediation facility in . Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. The Government of Canada has invested more than $803 million in 191 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada program.

has invested more than in 191 infrastructure projects across under the program. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

