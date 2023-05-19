KENTVILLE, NS, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing of Nova Scotia, and Sandra Snow, Mayor of the Town of Kentville, announced a joint investment of more than $9.7 million to get new water and wastewater infrastructure built in Kentville.

Through this investment, the Town of Kentville will install new water distribution pipes, sanitary sewer collection pipes and a stormwater management system as well as replace an existing water tank and treatment plant under the future Donald E. Hiltz Connector Road, which will connect the Kentville Business Park to Prospect Avenue. This investment will increase capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater while opening up new land for to build housing in Kentville.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Investing in improved wastewater and drinking water facilities is an important part of delivering on our government's priority to build vibrant and sustainable communities. This is why I am proud to announce more than $3.8 million in federal funding to support this project, which will increase access to potable water for the residents of Kentville. With projects like this one, we are not only preserving public health and protecting the environment, we are also equipping communities with the infrastructure they need for population growth and economic recovery."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today is a great day for the Town of Kentville. This investment will open up a vast new area for housing demand and other opportunities for years to come. Building upon years of demand for housing in the community, this is a great area for more development."

John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing of Nova Scotia

"Kentville is poised for growth and prosperity. Our partners at both the Federal and Provincial level of government have recognized our commitment with this funding. The Donald Hiltz Connector will increase the opportunities that encourage continued growth and prosperity in our Town, including social prosperity. The potential is within our grasp, as we plan for commercial, residential, and recreational uses of the land. We continue to be true to our brand promise, to be a breath of fresh air."

Sandra Snow, Mayor of the Town of Kentville

The Government of Canada is investing $3,893,200 in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $3,244,333 and the Town of Kentville is contributing $2,595,467 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing and the is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improved community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, the Government of Canada has invested in 39 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $68.2 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $57.4 million .

has invested in 39 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream in , with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

