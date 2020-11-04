CHESTER, NS, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural Nova Scotian municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

That is why the governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament of South Shore−St. Margaret's, on behalf of Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, today announced funding to replace the Tancook Island Ferry.

The new Tancook Island Ferry will have the capacity to transport cars, trucks and emergency response vehicles. Access to a safe and reliable ferry will improve the quality of life for residents who use this mode of transportation to access health care, food, fuel and other essential services.

The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are each investing $4.9 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada program.

Quotes

"Strong and modern infrastructure is an essential building block for healthy and prosperous rural communities. The Tancook Island ferry replacement will improve access to essential services for residents, while opening the community to new tourism and business opportunities."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard, Member of Parliament for South Shore−St. Margaret's, on behalf of Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The new ferry will help ensure a safe and reliable service to residents and visitors of Tancook Islands. It will also improve access to essential services such as ambulances as well as economic and tourism opportunities."

The Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal

Quick facts

The Tancook Island Ferry replacement project is one of many infrastructure projects in small or rural communities in Nova Scotia receiving federal funding under the Investing in Canada program. Other recent projects include the decontamination of the former Riverport School property in the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg , and upgrades to the existing wastewater systems in the Town of Bridgewater .

Ferry replacement project is one of many infrastructure projects in small or rural communities in receiving federal funding under the program. Other recent projects include the decontamination of the former Riverport School property in the Municipality of the District of , and upgrades to the existing wastewater systems in the . Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity. In addition, is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. The Government of Canada has invested more than $818 million in 196 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 196 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects to up to 80% in the provinces. Federal funding will cover 100% of the cost of projects in the territories and for projects with Indigenous recipients.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

