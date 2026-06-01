MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Driven by a shared desire to increase housing supply, the governments of Canada and Quebec strengthened their collaboration in January to accelerate residential construction and support community development. Through a memorandum of understanding designed to guide the harmonized deployment of Build Canada Homes in Quebec, in line with provincial priorities and jurisdictions, both governments are now delivering concrete results by working together to support nearly 865 new affordable homes across the province, representing a total investment of $200 million.

Today, Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, and Karine Boivin Roy, Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of National Assembly for Anjou-Louis-Riel, on behalf of the governments of Canada and Québec, announced the selection of the Maison Gabrielle project, which will enable the development of new supportive housing units to address the urgent needs of women and children in vulnerable situations within the Montréal community.

The Maison Gabrielle project, with an estimated total cost of $6 million, will create 16 supportive housing units for women and their children fleeing situations of violence. The project will help provide a safe, stable, and appropriate living environment tailored to their needs, while strengthening the availability of shelter resources in the Montréal community. The project is made possible through a joint investment by the governments of Canada and Québec, as well as the support of community partners and financial support from the City of Montréal.

The project forms part of the joint efforts by both orders of governments, as well as Cities and Municipalities, to accelerate the construction of affordable housing and support the development of inclusive and sustainable communities across Quebec.

Quotes:

"Everyone has the right to live in safety. Through projects like Maison Gabrielle, we are taking concrete action to address urgent needs and provide women and their children fleeing violence with a safe, stable environment where they can find respite. It is in this kind of environment that it becomes possible to get back on one's feet, rebuild one's life, and begin to look toward the future with greater confidence. By working closely with the Province of Quebec and community partners, we are accelerating the implementation of concrete solutions that protect vulnerable people and strengthen the social fabric of our communities."

-- Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Quebec is committed to continuing to accelerate the construction of social and affordable housing within its territory. Today's announcement demonstrates that we are capable of acting with agility and diligence to move projects forward without compromising our right to oversight in an area of jurisdiction that falls under our authority. Just a few months after reaching an agreement on a project selection mechanism, we are now able to confirm the selection of Maison Gabrielle, an important project for women who are victims of violence. I am very proud of our ability to quickly deploy these investments on the ground for the benefit of Quebec households."

-- Karine Boivin Roy, Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Anjou-Louis-Riel

"Every woman has the right to live in safety and dignity. With initiatives like Maison Gabrielle, we are taking concrete steps to provide women and their children fleeing violence with a safe place and the support they need to rebuild their lives. By working in partnership with community organizations and other levels of government, we are helping build more inclusive communities that respond to the realities of those most in need."

-- Marie‑Gabrielle Ménard, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga--Rosemont-Est

"In Montréal's east end, we understand the importance of having access to local resources that support the most vulnerable. Maison Gabrielle will provide, right here in our community, a safe and welcoming space for women and their children facing extremely difficult situations. This project reflects what we can achieve together, with community partners, to build a more compassionate and supportive community."

-- Eric St‑Pierre, Member of Parliament for Honoré‑Mercier

"Build Canada Homes was created to accelerate the delivery of housing solutions that respond to the most urgent needs in our communities. Through projects like Maison Gabrielle, we are helping provide a safe and supportive environment for women and their children fleeing violence. This initiative highlights the importance of working closely with governments and community partners to deliver not only housing, but also the critical support needed for stability and rebuilding lives."

-- Ana Bailão, President and CEO, Canada Housing

"The Société d'habitation du Québec is proud to play a key role in implementing the measures put in place by the governments to increase the supply of social and affordable housing in Quebec. We will make every effort to ensure that these investments quickly translate into new housing units ready for occupancy by households in need."

-- Jean Martel, President and CEO, Société d'habitation du Québec

"Women and children living in vulnerable situations must have access to safe and dignified housing. Together with our partners, our administration actively supports the construction of housing and living environments characterized by solidarity and inclusion--a key driver of our city's progress."

-- Caroline Braun, Borough Mayor for Outremont

Quick facts

The Maison Gabrielle project, located in Montréal, represents a total investment of approximately $6 million, including more than $2 million from the Government of Canada through Canada Housing and more than $2 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec.

Construction is expected to begin in August 2026, with completion scheduled for August 2027, and occupancy anticipated for September 2027.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency dedicated to building and financing affordable housing at scale.

In January 2026, Canada and Quebec signed a memorandum of understanding establishing the principles of collaboration for the deployment of Build Canada Homes in Quebec. As part of this agreement, both governments created a Joint Collaboration Table to coordinate funding and the work of federal, provincial, municipal and community partners, and to streamline approval processes.

The project announced today will be carried out under Quebec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ), which receives federal funding through Build Canada Homes.

The project announced today is part of a group of 18 projects approved across Quebec under the Canada–Quebec partnership to deliver hundreds of affordable, supportive and transitional housing units to address urgent housing needs.

Federal funding is subject to a signed financial agreement, and provincial funding will proceed following Quebec's standard approval processes.

Associated links

Build Canada Homes

Programme d'habitation abordable Québec

Canada and Quebec partner to deliver hundreds of new affordable, supportive and transitional homes across Quebec

Ottawa and Quebec join forces to accelerate housing an infrastructure constructions across Quebec

Prime Minister launches Build Canada Homes to supercharge homebuilding across the country

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary, Minister responsible for Housing and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]