Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in climate action projects across the province

Today, the Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced approximately $4.8 million from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund to support 13 climate action projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also contributing $3.3 million in support of these initiatives. These investments come from the province's Climate Change Challenge Fund.

The City of St. John's Carbon Sequestration Reforestation Project will receive approximately $77,900 from Canada and the province to reduce emissions and increase carbon sequestration in the City Park Land Project. It will expand the St. John's urban forest's ecological services with 11.4 hectares of reforestation, resulting in lower emissions from reduced turf maintenance and improved carbon sequestration.

Budget 2021 reaffirmed Canada's commitment to achieving our climate targets and creating good jobs by investing a historic $17.6 billion in fighting climate change and growing the clean economy.

"Climate change is real, and it's changing the lands around us. We are building a cleaner, more prosperous future that leaves no one behind. These 13 projects will lower emissions and create jobs throughout our province. This is how we get to net zero."

– The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources

"Through projects such as these, and our Climate Change Action Plan, we are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stimulate clean innovation and growth, and build resilience to climate change impacts. Such projects are part of the work to support the development of a green economy and initiatives to move the province forward both environmentally and economically."

– The Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Renaturalizing 11.4 hectares of land across 13 City parks and open spaces reduces the need for turf maintenance in those areas, which reduces our fossil fuel use, saving greenhouse gas emissions and financial resources. The City of St. John's has a strategic priority to be a sustainable city today and for future generations. Replanting previously cleared sites is identified in the City's Urban Forest Management Plan and the benefits of this reforestation project align with our recently released Corporate Climate Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in City operations while stabilizing energy costs by supporting energy efficiency."

– Danny Breen, Mayor, City of St. John's

Other projects that will receive funding from the Climate Change Challenge Fund are the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation's Furnace Replacement Project with $786,130 , and the Fisheries and Marine Institute's Fuel Switching Project with $1,039,980 . The remaining ten projects will be announced in the coming week.

and Labrador Housing Corporation's Furnace Replacement Project with , and the Fisheries and Marine Institute's Fuel Switching Project with . The remaining ten projects will be announced in the coming week. Newfoundland and Labrador's Climate Change Challenge Fund is a competitive grant–based program to fund greenhouse gas reduction projects. This fund supports capital projects that lower greenhouse gas emissions. The program was open to organizations of all sizes, from across sectors—from large industrial companies to small- and medium-sized businesses; from across commercial, municipal and not-for-profit sectors; and from Indigenous governments and organizations.

and Climate Change Challenge Fund is a competitive grant–based program to fund greenhouse gas reduction projects. This fund supports capital projects that lower greenhouse gas emissions. The program was open to organizations of all sizes, from across sectors—from large industrial companies to small- and medium-sized businesses; from across commercial, municipal and not-for-profit sectors; and from Indigenous governments and organizations. The province's Climate Change Challenge Fund will receive up to $19.9 million through the federal Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, an increase from the previously announced total of $11.4 million in response to strong interest in the Fund. The $4.8 million for projects announced today comes from this previously announced funding.

through the federal Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, an increase from the previously announced total of in response to strong interest in the Fund. The for projects announced today comes from this previously announced funding. The remaining funds will support additional projects that will be announced in the future.

Under the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, Newfoundland and Labrador is eligible to receive a total of approximately $44.7 million for programs that reduce carbon pollution and strengthen the economy.

