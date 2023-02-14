STEPHENVILLE, NL, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are calling for ambitious climate action that keeps the air clean and helps to build a strong economy for today and tomorrow. Through initiatives like the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada continues to work with partners across the country to cut pollution and build strong, resilient communities, while creating good jobs and growing a sustainable, clean economy.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, is announcing an investment of up to $271,000 from the Low Carbon Economy Fund to support the Town of Stephenville's fuel-switching project. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also contributing up to $226,000, and the Town is contributing just under $181,000 toward the project. This investment will reduce emissions from the Bay St. George YMCA by supporting the switch from oil heating to electric boilers.

The federal funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Fund, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution and supports a broad range of recipients to put in place clean technologies that will help them be more efficient and innovative.

This project is a good example of the climate leadership that will be supported under the expanded Low Carbon Economy Fund. Investments in climate action initiatives such as these ones are part of the Government of Canada's commitment to create a cleaner and healthier future for Canadians.

Quotes

"By working with the Town of Stephenville, we are helping the community save money on operating costs and growing the economy, all while fighting climate change. Through the Low Carbon Economy Fund, our government is partnering with climate leaders nationwide to cut emissions, and will continue to do so through a renewed commitment of an additional $2.2 billion, an important part of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. I applaud the leadership shown by the Town of Stephenville in helping to keep our air clean and build resilient communities in Newfoundland and Labrador."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Investment in clean energy is an important part of building resilience for our future. Our Climate Change Action Plan is working in partnership with provinces, communities, businesses, and stakeholders—in the Long Range Mountains and across Canada—to reduce emissions, encourage clean innovation, and support sustainable economic growth."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"Continuing the work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is essential and will help build a stronger tomorrow for all. The provincial government is pleased to support the Town of Stephenville as it works to become more energy efficient and reduce its carbon footprint."

– The Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

"I am pleased to see this funding in place as it will add to the long-term viability of an important facility for the whole Bay St. George area. It shows what can be achieved when we all work together."

– Scott Reid, Member of the House of Assembly for St. George's–Humber, Newfoundland and Labrador

"Receiving funding from the federal and provincial governments from the Climate Change Fund aligns with our municipalities goal to reach our targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Stephenville is very grateful to receive funding to upgrade and make our recreational facilities more sustainable."

– Tom Rose, Mayor, Town of Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping to put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

climate action plans, helping to put on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This funding is part of an agreement between Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund.

and and under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. The Government of Canada has committed an additional $2.2 billion to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

has committed an additional to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The advanced and enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous peoples with a new $180-million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will support clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

Associated links

