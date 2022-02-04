Canada and New Brunswick invest in water supply infrastructure to help remove and prevent boil water advisories in rural communities

SAINT-HILAIRE and TIDE HEAD, NB, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings, to water systems – strong infrastructure is key to building stronger communities. Investments in safer and more efficient water services helps keep our communities healthy, green and sustainable.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing over $2.2 million to upgrade the water supply infrastructure in two rural New Brunswick communities through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities remain great places to live, work and play, and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from GIS:

The Village of Saint-Hilaire will benefit from increased access to potable water by drilling 3-4 exploratory wells, constructing 1-3 new wells, and excavating the land in order to connect the new wells to an existing pumping station. Once completed, this project will allow the community to meet water consumption demands and help remove a boil water advisory.

will see upgrades to several hundreds of metres of potable water line, sanitary sewer line and storm sewer line along a main road, to help protect the water supply and provide higher quality drinking water to residents. Tide Head residents will also benefit from replacing the potable water reservoir, which will increase storage capacity by 300,000 gallons, reduce water pump cycling, and increase the volume of water ready for consumption.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong and healthy communities. These projects will help lift a boil water advisory and prevent them in the future, which will provide residents with the peace of mind knowing that their drinking water is clean and safe. Investing in important local projects like these ensures that families, residents, and businesses across New Brunswick have the infrastructure they need to grow and thrive."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in green infrastructure in our communities will ensure residents have a safe, reliable source of drinking water. Creating vibrant communities is one of our government's key priorities. As our province recovers socially and economically from the COVID-19 pandemic, strong communities will be the foundation of our future growth."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Regional Development Corporation

"First of all, I would like to thank the citizens of Saint-Hilaire and the management of the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre for their patience and understanding. It is not easy to be without drinking water over such a long period of time. I thank both levels of government for their financial support. With this announcement, we hope to be able to start work as soon as possible in order to meet the deadline set by the community to complete the work by July 2022."

His Worship Jean-Pierre Ouelett, Mayor of Haut-Madawaska

"We are very pleased that the two levels of government have come together to provide funding to improve our water and sewage infrastructure. This will open the door to enable many acres of adjacent land to be developed by connecting to this modern quality infrastructure."

His Worship Allan Dickson, Mayor of Tide Head

Quick Facts

Over the past 6 years, over $26 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

of the Investing in Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $680 million in more than 440 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than in more than 440 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Plan. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

