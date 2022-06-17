Canada and New Brunswick invest in modern and efficient water and wastewater infrastructure in Northeastern New Brunswick

BATHURST, NB, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings, to water and wastewater systems, reliable infrastructure is key to building stronger communities. Investments in safer and more efficient wastewater treatment helps keep our communities healthy, green and sustainable.

Today, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; Her Worship Kim Chamberlain, Mayor of the City of Bathurst, His Worship Edgar Aubé, Mayor of the Town of Beresford, and His Worship Maxime Lejeune, Mayor of Pointe-Verte, announced joint funding for improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure in three Northeastern New Brunswick communities.

The funding will support the installation of a booster station in the St. Anne area in Bathurst. The new station will increase water pressure for residences and fire hydrants. Combined sewer systems will also be removed at various locations throughout the city to reduce sewer overflows. The new separated sewer system will increase treatment capacity and lower treatment costs.

In Beresford, upgrades to wastewater, storm and water pipes on Godin, Doucet and Gagnon streets will increase the efficiency and reliability of the city's wastewater treatment infrastructure. Once complete, the improved sanitary lift station will be more resilient to floods caused by sea water and extreme tides, preventing sanitary outfalls into the Beresford wetlands. Additionally, funding will support upgrades to stormwater infrastructure and resurfacing on Quay Road in Pointe-Verte. Residents will benefit from a safer and more resilient roadway.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.7 million towards these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is providing over $3.9 million, while the municipalities are contributing more than $3.1 million in total.

"Our government is here for the people of the Chaleur region. Thanks to the investments we are making in partnership with the province and municipalities, hundreds of residents will soon benefit from improved water pressure and quality roads, and the wetlands that are essential to protect us from spring flooding will be even better preserved."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are committed to investing in projects that help build vibrant and sustainable communities. These communities should be commended for working to ensure their infrastructure is upgraded to help protect their natural environment for future generations."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, New Brunswick Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"These two infrastructure projects will provide needed enhancements to our water and wastewater treatment systems, allowing us to better manage water flow pressure within our distribution system and reducing the risk of sanitary sewer overflows in our wastewater system. We appreciate and recognize the partnership and contributions of our federal and provincial colleagues in making the projects a reality."

Her Worship Kim Chamberlain, Mayor of the City of Bathurst

"This important project, carried out in partnership with the federal and provincial governments, represents a major step forward for the quality of water in our salt marsh as well as a major upgrade of the infrastructure on Godin, Gagnon and Doucet streets and the Godin Street pumping station. The Town of Beresford is proud to invest in this project with its partners to improve the quality of life of its citizens and preserve our unique natural environment."

His Worship Edgar Aubé, Mayor of the Town of Beresford

"As Mayor of the Village of Pointe-Verte, and a former municipal councillor, I wish to express my sincere thanks to the federal and provincial governments for their participation and collaboration in this project. I would also like to thank the efforts of all former council members who contributed to this process. The significant improvement to this key street will serve our citizens as well as all users of the Quay Road and will allow for new development opportunities for the Pointe-Verte Port Authority."

His Worship Maxime Lejeune, Mayor of Pointe-Verte

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $301 million in over 200 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

in over 200 infrastructure projects across through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, over $46 billion has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $4.5 billion in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Canada and New Brunswick invest in modern and efficient water and wastewater infrastructure in Northeastern New Brunswick

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure program will support four green infrastructure projects in three Northeastern New Brunswick communities.

Project Information:

Green Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Bathurst Combined Sewer Removal at Various Location Removal of combined storm sewers that outlet into sanitary sewers at 11 locations, which will be replaced with new separate storm sewers. This work will increase treatment capacity and reduce sewer overflows and treatment costs. $768,000 $639,936 $512,064 Bathurst St. Anne Booster Station Installation of a booster station and connecting of the associated piping between the new booster station and the existing watermain on St. Anne Street. The project will increase access to potable water in the community, as well as provide increased water pressure for firefighting operations. $680,000 $566,610 $453,390 Beresford Sanitary Outfalls Reduction in Beresford Wetlands Upgrading wastewater and storm collection system and installing a more reliable lift station that has more capacity and can withstand climate change impacts, and eliminate or greatly reduce sanitary outfalls into the environment. $2,743,060 $2,285,655 $1,828,935 Pointe-Verte Upgrades to stormwater infrastructure and resurfacing of Quay Road Installing stormwater infrastructure along both sides of Rue du Quai and redesigning the roadway structure, including widening and replacing the asphalt surface. This project will help hold and drain storm water, which will help keep roads safe and decrease erosion concerns. $543,135 $452,567 $362,135

