Canada and Manitoba invest in public transit infrastructure in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba; Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change; Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services; and His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg, announced funding to improve the City of Winnipeg's public transit infrastructure.

Expanding and strengthening public transit

The Government of Canada, the Government of Manitoba, and the City of Winnipeg will together invest in:

The purchase of approximately 100 electric buses and the necessary charging and fueling infrastructure;

The purchase of 135 additional diesel buses to meet growing transit needs;

And the construction of a new LEED-certified energy efficient bus storage and maintenance facility, to replace the 70-year old North Garage.

Subject to the necessary approvals process, the Government of Canada will invest up to $183.7 million towards these projects. The Government of Manitoba will provide over $153 million, while the City of Winnipeg will contribute more than $122 million.

An efficient and accessible transit system

The Government of Canada, the Government of Manitoba, and the City of Winnipeg will also invest in:

A redesign of the Winnipeg Transit network and the preliminary design for the proposed downtown Rapid Transit corridors.

Introduction of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) on buses to replace existing bus radio hardware and equipment.

And the replacement of 325 wheelchair securement devices on existing transit vehicles, to keep transit accessible for everyone.

The Government of Canada is investing over $19.9 million towards these projects. The Government of Manitoba is providing over $16.5 million, while the City of Winnipeg is contributing more than $13.2 million.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is an example of what we can accomplish when all levels of government work together to support to the growing needs of our communities. Manitoba is proud to invest nearly $170 million to improve and modernize Winnipeg's public transit system. These new infrastructure projects will help to reduce our carbon footprint while also promoting job growth and opportunities for Manitoba businesses."

The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba

"Winnipeg is a fast-growing, thriving city. If we want to continue welcoming more residents in a sustainable fashion, we need a public transit system that is reliable, accessible and user-friendly. This federal funding will go a long way towards achieving those objectives by adding dozens of buses, many of them electric, on Winnipeg's roads, and improving the transit system's technology. The investments we're making in transit will help connect Winnipeggers to work, to school and to each other while creating jobs and reducing emissions."

Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's investment is great news for Winnipeg families, students and workers. Our Government, in collaboration with the Province of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg, is stepping up to provide our city's residents with 21st-century public transit infrastructure that will ease congestion on our roads, reduce pollution, and make Winnipeg a more inclusive place."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"Winnipeg is an ambitious and growing city, and accessible public transit is critical to our future. Today's announcement, which includes funding to support Winnipeg's bus system, is one more step in creating a modern, clean transit system that will connect our city's communities and improve the quality of life for Winnipeggers."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"Improvements to municipal infrastructure are a priority for the Manitoba government for economic and environmental reasons, and the city's transit corridors are one of Winnipeg's most important assets. Through the investments in these projects, the city will increase its transit system's efficiency and mobility to keep up with the demands of Winnipeg's growing population while making this infrastructure more accessible and environmentally friendly."

Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services

"As the largest community in Manitoba, this investment will make public transportation more accessible, affordable and energy efficient for the City of Winnipeg."

Honourable Eileen Clarke, Manitoba Minister of Municipal Relations

"Today marks a significant step in transforming Winnipeg's public transit system for a future population of a million people. With over half a billion dollars in tri-level investments, Winnipeg Transit will implement critical elements of an entirely new transit network that will better respond to the needs of transit riders including: transitioning to zero emission buses, establishing a new network layout that will double the homes with transit through a short walk, designing the new downtown rapid transit corridors and build a much-needed upgrade to Winnipeg Transit's North Garage."

His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg

Quick facts

Federal funding is subject to the necessary due diligence and approvals process.

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $22 billion for over 5,000 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is providing over 11 years for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than for over 5,000 projects in communities across the country. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Backgrounder

Canada and Manitoba invest in public transit infrastructure in Winnipeg

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) will support six infrastructure projects in the City of Winnipeg. These projects will support the electrification of Winnipeg's public transit and improve the system's capacity, efficiency and safety.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $203,599,200 in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the ICIP. The Government of Manitoba's investment totals $169,649,033 while the City of Winnipeg is contributing $135,750,268 to these projects.

Project Information

Project title Description Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Transition to

Zero Emission

Buses The project includes the

purchase of approximately

100 zero emission buses,

charging infrastructure, and

135 Diesel buses. Up to $110,655,200* $92,203,445 $73,779,355 North Garage

Replacement The 70 year-old North Garage

will be replaced with a new

LEED-certified energy efficient

bus storage and maintenance

facility. The building will

accommodate increased

capacity and will be designed

to facilitate the transition to a

zero-emission bus fleet. Up to $73,022,800* $60,846,248 $48,687,952 Primary Transit

Network

Infrastructure The project supports the

Winnipeg Transit Master Plan

through a complete redesign

of the transit network in the

City of Winnipeg. $7,265,600 $6,054,061 $4,844,339 Radio &

Intelligent

Transportation

System

Replacement The project will replace

existing bus radio hardware

and equipment with Intelligent

Transportation Systems

technology in all fleet vehicles. $5,390,000 $4,491,218 $3,593,783 Wheelchair

Securements

Retro-Fit The project will retrofit

approximately 325 wheelchair

securement devices on

existing buses in order to

meet accessibility

requirements for all transit

users. $4,605,600 $3,837,616 $3,070,784 Rapid Transit

(Downtown

Corridors)

Preliminary

Design The project consists of the

preliminary design work for

the proposed downtown Rapid

Transit corridors. $2,660,000 $2,216,445 $1,773,555

* Subject to the necessary federal due diligence and approvals process

